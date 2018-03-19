Sports Digest

Baseball splits with Oakland

FAIRBORN — Wright State University baseball team split Horizon League games against Oakland, March 18 falling 6-5 in the first and winning 8-2 in the second game.

In game one, the Raiders tied the game at two each in the fourth inning as the score bounced back and forth until the Grizzlies took the lead 6-5 in the top of ninth. Oakland had seven hits, including a triple and two doubles while the Raiders received eight hits with one double from Alex Alders, who finished with an RBI and a run scored.

WSU is now 11-7 and 2-1 while the Grizzlies go to 3-14 and 1-2.

WSU golf competes

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Wright State golf team is ninth after the first round of the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate tournament on March 18. Austin Schoonmaker led the way for the Raiders, shooting an opening-round 73 and currently sitting in a tie for 18th. Chris Rossi is in a tie for 26th after his first-round 74 on Sunday afternoon.

Raiders win opener

FAIRBORN — The Wright State baseball team opened the 2018 Horizon League slate with a 3-0 win over Oakland March 17 at Nischwitz Stadium.

The Raiders, 10-6 and 1-0 now, have won six straight. It became a pitchers’ duel after Wright State scored three in the bottom of the first. Ryan Weiss was on the mound for WSU as he pitched eight superb innings, scattering four hits and striking out nine for the win. Derrick Hendrixson pitched the ninth for the save.

Seven Raiders picked up hits for Wright State, including a double, an RBI and a run by freshman Damon Dues. Peyton Burdick and Seth Gray each added an RBI.

WSU Track opens outdoor season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wright State track team began its outdoor season March 17, finishing, second at the Stan Lyons Invitational at Butler University.

Maria Heckman picked up where she left off from the indoor season, winning the pole vault with a clearance of 3.4 meters (9.9737 feet). Brooklyn Mikesell won the 400-meter hurdles. Sophia Angelopoulos notched a second place finish for the Raiders in the 400-meter hurdles and Victoria Angelopoulos was second in the 800-meter run. The 400-meter relay team of Jayla Tarver, Cameron Campbell, Jennifer Ramsey and Iman Salhieh added another second-place finish for Wright State.

The Raiders will return to action Saturday, March 31 as they travel to Cincinnati for the Oliver Nikoloff Classic.

WSU falls at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — The Wright State women’s tennis team was back on the road on March 17, dropping the match to Bowling Green, 3-4.

Madison Riley and Jillian Milano each recorded wins for the Raiders in singles play. On the doubles side, the teams of Karoline Haller/Haily Morgan and Madison Riley/Jillian Milano each notched victories for Wright State.

The Raiders will be back in action Saturday, March 24, as they host the Norse of Northern Kentucky.

CU rallies for 5-4 decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Cedarville University Yellow Jackets won the final three singles matches to pull out a 5-4 result over Davis & Elkins to open the Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s tennis schedule March 17.

Cedarville, 5-7 overall, ended a six-match losing streak with the victory. The contest was played indoors at the Ridgeview Racquet Club. The Jackets trailed 4-2 with three singles matches still on the court. Jeremy Hoover secured the first point, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 5 spot. Cedarville grabbed the early lead with a pair of doubles wins. The victors were No. 1 doubles’ Class and Alex Totten, 8-4, and the No. 3 tandem of Hoover and Tsibouris, 9-7.

They play again at noon, Saturday, March 24 at Hillsdale (Mich.).

Cedarville scores G-MAC victory

MASON — Matthew Biermann drove in three runs and Noah Schleinitz picked up his third win as the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets defeated Lake Erie, 6-2, to split a Great Midwest Athletic Conference twinbill March at Prasco Park.

The Storm held on for a 4-3 win in the first contest. Biermann’s two-run double capped off a three-run first inning in the nightcap. He later added a sacrifice fly and Jesse Bush contributed an RBI single. Schleinitz, 3-0, worked the first six innings. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Biermann, Bush, and Ross Melchior finished with two hits apiece for Cedarville, 5-9 overall. A three-run fourth inning carried Lake Erie in the opener. Biermann and Bryce Hughes recorded two hits each while Colton Potter doubled.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club offers Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

CSU spring showcase in April

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong offseason of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

In addition to the student-athletes participating in the 2018 Spring Showcase, the Marching Marauders will be in attendance and performing from the stands.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

