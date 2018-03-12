Sports Digest

Bellbrook State Final Four tickets on sale

BELLBROOK — Pre-sale tickets for the Bellbrook High School girls basketball team’s Division II state semifinal basketball game, set for 1 p.m. Friday, March 16 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, are available at the high school Athletic Office. Bellbrook takes on Gates Mills Gilmour Academy for a chance at playing for the state championship.

Tickets are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 13 for Bellbrook basketball coaches and their families, players and their families (limit 10 tickets per family), Bellbrook athletic and teaching staff and students (one ticket per student). General public ticket sales will take place from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 and from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, March 15.

The pre-sale tickets are $8 each. Tickets will be $10 at the Schottenstein Center.

Raiders win finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Wright State softball team ended the Holy City Showdown on an up note with a 3-1 win over Winthrop on March 11.

The Raiders were down 1-0 but came back on six hits, including doubles from Jordan Kennaw and Kaitlyn Skinner as each also posted an RBI, along with one from Macey Gunther. Honnah Susor and Madison Whitaker added singles. Ashley Sharp picked up her fourth win of the season on seven innings and two strikeouts.

The Raiders are 6-14 will host Dayton, at 5 p.m.Tuesday, March 13.

CU tennis splits pair

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cedarville University Yellow Jackets women’s tennis team lost to Bentley University (Mass.), 6-3, but bounced back to defeat Northwestern (Iowa), 7-2, during a day-night women’s tennis doubleheader March 6 at two separate venues.

In the opener at Sanlando Park, Bentley recovered from a 2-1 deficit coming out of doubles to gain the victory. Cedarville’s No. 2 doubles pair of Rosie Thompson and Janelle English squeezed out a 9-8 victory while No. 3 Olivia Ancil and Deanna Whalen were 8-3 winners. Halie Hardwick was the only player to gain a singles point, and it came by default at the No. 3 spot.

Cedarville, 4-5, headed to the USTA National Campus for the late match vs. Northwestern and took command by sweeping the doubles. The winning pairings were Liana English and Hardwick; Thompson and Whalen; and Cylie Aronsohn and Kendall Heydt. Singles points came from No. 1 Thompson as well as Audra Kearney, Meghan Gallogly, and Kelly Fischer at Nos. 4-6.

Cedarville nips Rhodes, 5-4

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The bottom of the lineup carried the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Rhodes College (Tenn.) in a women’s tennis match played March 6 at Sanlando Park.

Cedarville, 5-5, grabbed a 2-1 lead coming out of doubles with points at the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. The winning pairings were Rosie Thompson and Janelle English as well as Olivia Ancil and Deanna Whalen. The Jackets clinched the outcome with victories in the lower three singles positions. Posting straight-set decisions were English, Ancil, and Audra Kearney.

Eckerd stings in marathon

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Eckerd College (Fla.) took an early lead and rode the momentum for a 15-8 victory over the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets baseball team in Sunshine State Games action, March 6 at Osceola Heritage Park.

The Tritons, 8-8, never trailed after scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. Cedarville made it interesting by cutting the deficit to 8-6, but Eckerd regained command with a seven-run fourth inning. Freshman leadoff hitter Bryce Hughes singled, doubled, and tripled for the Yellow Jackets, 3-6. He produced two walks, two runs scored, two RBI’s, and a stolen base. Logan Eby went 3-for-4 including a two-run homer and a couple runs scored. Brendan Toungate had a couple of hits and two RBI’s.

Lady Jackets split games

CLERMONT, Fla. — Cedarville University rallied to edge Upper Iowa University and then lost a close battle with NFCA Division II No. 8 Winona State (Minn.) in The Spring Games, March 7 at the National Softball Training Complex.

The Lady Jackets scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to stun Upper Iowa, 7-6. All three runs were bunted home, the last of which was by Danielle Wolgamot to bring Hannah Lord across the plate. Wolgamot, 2-0, struck out five in three innings to get the victory in relief. She, along with Lord and Danae Fields, had two hits each. Kara Eiginger belted her first career home run. Winona State rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four unearned runs in the fourth inning and hung on for a 4-3 decision. Sarah Parsons doubled for Cedarville, 7-7. Five other players registered singles.

Spring 5K set for April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.