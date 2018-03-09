Sports Digest

Four wrestlers remain at State

COLUMBUS — Through the Championship bracket quarterfinals and Consolation bracket second round, four Greene County area high school wrestlers remain in contention for a shot at at least a podium finish to their seasons, at the OHSAA state individual wrestling championships at the Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus.

Three-time state champion Tommy Hoskins, now of Legacy Christian Academy, won his Championship second-round match to advance to Saturday’s semifinals in the Division III 126-pound weight class. Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks also won his second-round match in the same weight category, setting up the possibility that the two area wrestlers could potentially meet in the state title match on Saturday night. Greeneview’s Clint Brown remains in contention, but is headed to Friday night’s consolation quarterfinals.

Bellbrook’s Ben Sherrill is also still undefeated after winning his Championship quarterfinal match at 132 pounds in Division II.

Local wrestlers Gavin Bell of Beavercreek (138 pounds, Division I), Blake Coy of Carroll (170, D-II), Teagan Hendricks of Greeneview (106 D-III), and Dillon Walker of Legacy Christian (152, D-III) were eliminated earlier in the tournament.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club offers Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

