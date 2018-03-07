Sports Digest

Patriots in district title battle

DAYTON — The Carroll High School boys basketball team will compete in a Division II district title game at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8 at University of Dayton Arena. The Patriots (19-9) will take on Hughes High (22-3). Both teams finished second in their respective leagues. Carroll was second in the Greater Catholic League-Coed’s North division; Hughes finished second in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference.

Yellow Jackets drop game

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Missouri-St. Louis erased a seven-run deficit and outscored Cedarville University’s women’s softball team, 13-10, in the Sunshine Games played March 5 at Osceola Heritage Park.

The Yellow Jackets, 3-5 overall, enjoyed a 9-2 lead following an eight-run third inning. Colton Potter cleared the bases with a double and Elijah Sanchez added a two-run double to highlight the big frame. The Tritons, however, battled back. UMSL scored four times in the sixth to tie it, 10-10, and then added two more in the seventh to grab the lead for good.

Strong pitching carries Jackets

CLERMONT, Fla. — Danielle Wolgamot and Kacey Smith tossed complete games as the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets women’s softball team defeated Assumption and Pitt-Johnstown in The Spring Games on March 5.

Wolgamot struck out five and did not issue a walk in a 6-1 victory against Assumption. The reigning Great Midwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year allowed one earned run on six hits. Cedarville snapped a 1-1 deadlock with a five-run fourth inning. Avary Humes delivered a two-run double to break it open. Humes finished 2-for-2 with three RBI’s and a run scored. Danae Fields, Jessica Steger, and Kaitlyn Woerner added two hits each.

Scott qualifies for championships

WILBERFORCE — Central State University track & field athlete Juan Scott will compete at the NCAA Division II Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships March. 9-10 in Pittsburg Kansas.

Scott qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for the 60-meter men’s hurdles. Scott was named to the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association South Region Athlete of the Year earlier this week.

A sophomore from Dunbar High School in Dayton, Scott has won all seven times he has competed in the 60-meter hurdles this season. Scott’s best performance was on Feb. 16 at Ohio State University. Scott blazed across the finish line with a new personal best time of 7.82 seconds. He beat out OSU hurdlers DaJuan Seward (7.86) and Brent Carroll (7.91) for the top spot. The time of 7.82 seconds ranks as the fastest in all of NCAA Div. II this season.

Xenia accepting Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club offers Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

