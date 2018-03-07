Galloway USAF Marathon speaker

FAIRBORN — American Olympian and author Jeff Galloway is scheduled to be the guest speaker for the 22nd Air Force Marathon.

The Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff as our guest for this year’s race,” said Rob Aguiar, Air Force Marathon race director. “He has done so much for the running community in this country.”

Galloway competed in the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany in the 10,000-meter event, and in 1973 set the U.S. 10-mile road race record. He began running 60 years ago and is the founder of the Run-Walk-Run training method that has helped open up running to millions of people.

He is author of North America’s best-selling running book, “Galloway’s Book on Running” and was a monthly columnist for Runner’s World magazine for 21 years, according to his website. Galloway is also the official training consultant for runDisney and founder and owner of Phidippides – the world’s first specialty running store, founded in 1973.

“Not only will we have Jeff Galloway to speak at many of our events,” said Aguiar, “We’ll also have Run-Walk-Run certified pacers available on race day along with traditional pacers.”

The Sports and Fitness Expo is held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center and is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Sept. 14. The event will also feature a Gourmet Pasta Dinner and Breakfast of Champions scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14. Get more information about the race at www.usafmarathon.com.