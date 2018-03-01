33 area wrestlers vying for state berths

GREENE COUNTY — Thirty three wrestlers from eight Greene County area high schools will be competing in their respective district championships Friday and Saturday March 2-3.

A total of 15 district competitors will wrestle in the Division I district tournament at Fairmont’s James S. Trent Arena in Kettering.

Three of the D-I wrestlers — Kaileigh Nuessgen, Gavin Bell and Ian Heiland of Beavercreek — enter the district tournament as sectional champions.

Nuessgen, the lone female wrestler to advance from the Greene County area, is a sophomore wrestling in the 106-pound weight class. She currently has a 23-10 record this season.

Bell won the 138-pound weight class at the Centerville I sectionals last week. Also a sophomore, Bell has a 37-2 record thus far.

Beavercreek’s other sectional champ is 145-pounder Ian Heiland, a senior. Heiland currently has a 21-13 record.

Other Division I district tournament competitors are: sophomore Kyah Patrick (110 pounds), senior Reece Blackmore (170), juniors John Hammond (182), Austin Stevenson (195) and Bradley Smith (220) and senior Josh Walls (285) of Beavercreek; freshman Kanden Pitman (120), sophomore Phillip Nared (145), senior James Jackson (220) and junior Peyton Bartley (285) of Xenia; and freshman Chris Martin (106) and junior Trevor Landon (120) of Fairborn.

Ten area wrestlers will be competing in the Division II district tournament at Wilmington High School. Six of that number hail from Carroll, four from Bellbrook.

Carroll wrestlers vying for a trip to Columbus for the state tournament are: juniors Sean Conway (126), Bryan Quiroz (132), Trenton Randall (160) and Blake Coy (170), sophomore Jamen Hill (220) and senior 285-pounder Sam Lansangan.

Bellbrook’s foursome consists of seniors Ben Sherrill (138) and Bennet Pelquin (195), and juniors Owen Ebel (145) and Anthony Barhorst (220).

Eight area grapplers will represent the county in Division III at Troy’s Hobart Arena. Led by three-time defending state champion Tommy Hoskins, the Greene County area boasts three sectional champs. Legacy Christian’s Hoskins wrestled an abbreviated season due to injury, but is undefeated at 12-0 thus far in the 126-pound weight class.

Greeneview boasts a pair of sectional champs. Junior Devan Hendricks won the Covington sectional and could meet up with Hoskins in the 126-pound division. Hendricks’ record is currently at 31-4. The Rams’ other sectional title holder is heavyweight Chase Jordan who won the 285-pound sectional crown in Covington despite a 14-19 overall record.

Other area wrestlers in the D-III district tournament are: freshman Teagan Hendricks (106) and juniors Taylor Stinson (132) and Keith Tomlinson (152) for Greeneview; and freshmen Clint Brown (132) and Dillon Walker (152) of Legacy Christian.

The top-4 placing wrestlers in each division weight class of the district tournaments will advance to the state wrestling individual tournament, which will be held March 8-10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Beavercreek’s Kaileigh Nuessgen (left) pins Fairborn’s Chris Martin in a 106-pound sectional tournament match in Centerville, and eventually won the division’s title. Both Greene County area wrestlers will be competing in the Division I district high school wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday, March 2-3 at Kettering’s James S. Trent Arena. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/03/web1_NuessgenMartin_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Kaileigh Nuessgen (left) pins Fairborn’s Chris Martin in a 106-pound sectional tournament match in Centerville, and eventually won the division’s title. Both Greene County area wrestlers will be competing in the Division I district high school wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday, March 2-3 at Kettering’s James S. Trent Arena. Karen Clark | Greene County News Trevor Landon (top) of Fairborn decisioned this Miamisburg wrestler and placed second in the 120-pound division to qualify for the district high school wrestling tournament, Friday-Saturday in Kettering. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/03/web1_TrevorLandon_PS.jpg Trevor Landon (top) of Fairborn decisioned this Miamisburg wrestler and placed second in the 120-pound division to qualify for the district high school wrestling tournament, Friday-Saturday in Kettering. Karen Clark | Greene County News Xenia 220-pounder James Jackson placed second at last week’s sectional tournament in Centerville. Jackson is one of 33 Greene County wrestlers to qualify for the district high school wrestling tournaments, which will be held Friday and Saturday, March 2-3. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/03/web1_JamesJacksonXHS220_PS.jpg Xenia 220-pounder James Jackson placed second at last week’s sectional tournament in Centerville. Jackson is one of 33 Greene County wrestlers to qualify for the district high school wrestling tournaments, which will be held Friday and Saturday, March 2-3. Karen Clark | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

