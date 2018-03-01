Sports Digest

Norman Paratriathlete of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cedarville University student athlete Grace Norman was named Women’s Elite Paratriathlete of the Year for the second straight year by USA Triathlon. The group announced its 2017 Elite Triathletes of the Year, Feb. 28. Selections were determined by USA Triathlon’s Athlete Advisory Council.

Norman, a PTS5-category competitor from Jamestown/Legacy Christian, defend her world title, outracing Great Britain’s Lauren Steadman by four seconds. Norman, also claimed gold medals at the International Triathlon Union World Paratriathlon Edmonton and the Sarasota CAMTRI Paratriathlon American Championships.

“I am so honored to be selected for Athlete of the Year,” Norman said. “2017 was a challenging year, but this honor made it all worth it.”

Marauders fall in quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Central State University men’s basketball team surrendered a 10-point lead in the second half and lost to Benedict in overtime, March 1, 70-66, in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Davone Daniels and Chris Scott combined for 15 of CSU’s 36 points in the first half as the Marauders took a six-point lead into intermission. With the loss, CSU finishes the season with a 14-15 overall record. Benedict improves to 22-9 and will face the winner of Thursday’s March 1 quarterfinal between Clark Atlanta and Albany State.

Wells named all-AIIC

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce senior point guard, Brittany Wells has been voted First Team All-Conference in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference.

Wells led the conference in scoring with an average of 22.5 points per contest, while shooting 57.4 percent from the field and averaging 4.14 assist per game. Wells ranked third in NAIA Division II for points per game. Wells ends her career with 509 total points scored in her only season at Wilberforce University.

Raiders rally to 10-6 win

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Seth Gray’s grand slam in the top of the ninth capped the Wright State University baseball team’s comeback as the Raiders won Feb. 28 at Sam Houston State, 10-6. The Bearkats took a 6-2 lead into the top of the eighth as the Raiders scored three in the inning and five in their half of the ninth for the win. SHSU received votes in the latest NCBWA poll.

The Raiders had 10 hits, including three from Gray with five RBI and two from freshman Damon Dues. WSU also got a double and three RBI from Zach Weatherford with singles from Matt Morrow, Peyton Burdick, Gabe Snyder and JD Orr.

Haller and Morgan honored

INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Karoline Haller and junior Haily Morgan of the Wright State University women’s tennis team have been named the Horizon League Women’s Doubles Team of the Week, conference officials announced Feb. 27.

Haller and Morgan teamed to go 2-0 at No. 1 doubles against Niagara and Illinois State over the weekend.

WSU’S Pun recognized

INDIANAPOLIS — Param Pun of the Wright State University men’s tennis team has been named the Horizon League Men’s Tennis Singles Player of the Week, conference officials announced Feb. 27.

Pun, a sophomore from Chandigarh, India, went 3-0 against Niagara, Northern Illinois and Xavier over the weekend at No. 2 singles.

Bain voted to G-MAC First Team

INDIANAPOLIS — Cedarville University Yellow Jacket senior guard Patrick Bain has been named to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball First Team for the 2017-18 season, the league announced Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-3 native of Tipp City earned the honor in a vote by the league’s coaches. Bain landed a spot on the elite five-member first team despite missing the last eight games of the season with an injury. He ranked second in the G-MAC in scoring at 21.7 points per game, but led the league in scoring in conference games only (23.3 ppg).

He finished his career with 1,266 points as the 54th member of the school’s 1,000 Point Club.

Watterworth is G-MAC AOW

CEDARVILLE — CU Lady Jacket senior Breanne Watterworth has been named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.

The 6-foot-3 center from Lake Orion, Mich., guided Cedarville to a pair of home victories to clinch the G-MAC regular season championship. Watterworth exploded for 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 65-60 win over Davis & Elkins. She ended the regular season with 13 points and eight boards during a 69-34 romp against Alderson Broaddus.

Jackets coaching staff honored

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has been honored as having the NCCAA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Coaching Staff of the Meet.

The announcement was made Feb. 26 following a vote of coaches from the schools who participated in the national meet. The Lady Jackets, under the direction of Head Coach Jeff Bolender, won their sixth NCCAA indoor banner on Feb. 17 at the Doden Field House. Cedarville totaled 168 points to win by a 52-point margin.

Bolender’s women’s program has captured eight conference trophies indoors and outdoors combined during his tenure. The Lady Jackets were also the 2007 NAIA National Runner-Up.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

