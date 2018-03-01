Hoffman, Bennett, Hochstetler nab G-MAC honors

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville’s Kari Hoffman is the 2017-18 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year while Baylee Bennett and Regina Hochstetler are part of the G-MAC First Team.

The Lady Jacket trio achieved the recognition in voting by the conference coaches.

Hoffman, who is in her second year at the helm, guided CU to records of 23-5 overall and 18-4 G-MAC while capturing the league’s regular season title. Her squad was ranked as high as No. 22 in the WBCA Division II national poll.

Bennett and Hochstetler, both junior guards, earned two of the coveted five spots on the first team.

Bennett, a 5-foot-5 product of Springfield, leads the NCAA Division II nationally with a school-record 103 three-point field goals made. Her .468 accuracy outside the arc is tops in the G-MAC and No. 6 in the country.

She rates second on the team at 14.1 points per game. She tossed in a school-record 11 three-pointers en route to a career-high 35 points in a win at Trevecca.

Hochstetler, a 5-7 native of Berlin, Ohio, paced Cedarville in scoring at 17.8 ppg. She became the 24th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points and started the first 21 games of the campaign before going down with a season-ending injury.

Hochstetler ranks fifth in the conference in scoring, third in three-point field goal percentage (.421), and third in free throw percentage (.849). She tossed in a career-high 36 points in a 72-70 victory at Ohio Dominican.

Breanne Watterworth, a 6-3 senior center from Lake Orion, Mich., was recognized as honorable mention. She averages 12.1 points as well as a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game and became the 25th Lady Jacket to join the 1,000 Point Club.

Courtesy Cedarville University Athletics.

