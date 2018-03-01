Raiders teams headed to Horizon tourney

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s and women’s basketball teams will head to the Little Caesars Horizon League Championships, March 4-6 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The men’s team, a No. 2 seed, will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the No. 7 Green Bay – No. 10 Detroit Mercy game from Friday, March 2. With a win, the Raiders will advance to the semifinals at 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. against the winner of the No. 3 Illinois Chicago – No. 6 Milwaukee game from Sunday, March 4. The finals will air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

The women’s team, a No. 3 seed, will play at noon Sunday, March 4 against No. 6 Cleveland State. With a win, the Raiders will play in a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 5. The championship will be played at noon, Tuesday March 6, and will air live on ESPNU.

Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship are on sale now at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

For the latest information on teams, fan activities, and the city of Detroit, visit HorizonLeague.com or search the hashtag #MotorCityMadness on social media.