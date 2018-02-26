Sports Digest

Raiders end season with win

CHICAGO — The Wright State men’s basketball team nailed down the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League Championship Feb. 25 in Detroit with an 88-81 win at Illinois Chicago.

Freshman Loudon Love led the way with 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and a steal as Grant Benzinger added 21 points and freshman Everett Winchester came off the bench for 19 points and eight rebounds. Mark Hughes had 11 points, all in the second half. Love’s 10 field goals made are a career high as he collected his 13th double-double of the year.

Wright State, 22-9 and 14-4, will begin tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3 against the winner of Green Bay and Detroit Mercy.

CSU heads to SIAC tournament

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders (14-14, 11-8 SIAC) men’s basketball team won the first regular season Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference West Division title in the program’s history. Ending the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, CSU claimed a top seed in the SIAC Tournament and will await the winner of the Feb. 26 opening round game between Benedict and LeMoyne-Owen. CSU’s quarterfinal matchup is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in Birmingham, Ala.

The CSU Marauders women’s basketball team enters the postseason with renewed focus on making a deep tournament run. While the Marauders (21-5; 15-3) narrowly missed out on repeating as back-to-back regular season SIAC West Division champs, the team remains ranked among the top 10 teams in the NCAA.com South Region Poll and earned a top seed in the conference tournament. CSU will begin play in the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 against either Benedict or Tuskegee, also in Birmingham, Ala.

Welch leads Raiders

CHICAGO — Chelsea Welch scored 27 points and Mackenzie Taylor had 20 as the Wright State women’s basketball team ended its regular season with an 80-53 win FEB. 25 at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Lexi Smith finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, as Symone Simmons grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Welch added seven steals, five rebounds, four assists and a block. The Raiders, 21-9 and 12-6, will be the three seed and play No. 6-seed Cleveland State at noon Sunday, March 4 in the Horizon League Championship tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line.

Museum offers February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Xenia taking Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club offers Learn-to-row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

