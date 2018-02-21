Yellow Jackets win sixth NCAA banner

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University was victorious in seven events and claimed its sixth banner in winning the women’s NCCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship, Feb. 16-17 at the Doden Field House.

The Yellow Jackets racked up 168 points to win by a comfortable margin over runner-up Dallas Baptist, who totaled 116. Robert Wesleyan was third with 104 points.

After winning the 5,000 meters in school-record time (17:19.82) on Friday night, Alaina Spears took the 3K on the final day in 10:18.05.

Freshman Brooklyn Warren sprinted to victory in the 60-meter hurdles in a season-best time of 9.73 seconds.

Rachel Sweeney won the 800 meters in 2:22.82 and Carly Rose took first in the mile run in 5:12.01.

Cedarville’s other victory on Day 2 came from the 3,200-meter relay squad of Elizabeth Bassette, Krista Green, Marie Ewing and Bethany Putnam in 9:52.73.

The Jackets’ remaining victory occurred on opening night from the Distance Medley Relay quartet of Sweeney, Rose, Hanah Johnson and Grace Norman in 12:28.39.

The top three finishers in each event are tabbed All-Americans. Norman was the 3K runner-up (10:23.40) and Lyndsey Smith was second in the long jump (17-7; 5.36 meters).

The 1,600-meter relay team of Johnson, Rose, Sweeney and Smith was second (4:03.78), Sweeney was third in the mile (5:17.84), and Mariah Cruise was third in the shot put (39-7; 12.06m).

Three others were All-Americans on Friday night. Jessica Barton and Amanda Edwards tied for third place in the pole vault (10-5.50; 3.19m) and Lauren Willow was third in the high jump (5-1.75; 1.57m).

“I’m really proud of all of our athletes. It was a great weekend for many of them with a number of good performances. It was a tough two days because a lot of them participate in multiple events, It was enjoyable for us to host the NCCAA Indoor again,” said Cedarville University Head Coach Jeff Bolender.

A total of 25 Cedarville student-athletes were labeled NCCAA Scholar-Athletes which includes juniors and seniors with a minimum 3.40 cumulative grade point average.

The list includes Bassette, Cruise, Edwards, Ewing, Green, Putnam, Rose, Spears, Erin Ashley, Samantha Bernard, Molly Bolender, Abigail Brown, Makayla Cook, Grace Flint, Sarah Hoffman, Christy Jesson, Gabby Johnson, Jodi Johnson, Carsyn Koch, Olivia Kundo, Paige Logan, Taylor Nunan, Jordan Penrod, Lauren Ries and Abigail Snyder.