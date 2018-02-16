Sports Digest

Skyhawks defeat Xenia

FAIRBORN — Dylan Eichman rolled a 220-198 — 418 two-game series and Fairborn high school boys bowling teammate James Lewis III tossed a 178-225 — 403 to lead the Skyhawks boys varsity bowling team to a 2,306 to 2,031 win over Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South division foe Xenia on Feb. 13.

Trace Howdyshell rolled the top two-game mark for Xenia, a 169-206 — 375 series, and Zane Eneix was next with a 194-174 — 368.

Fairborn won the GWOC American South with a record of 11-4 overall, 11-3 in the division. Xenia placed second in the division race with a 11-9 overall record, 8-6 GWOC South.

Fairborn girls nip Buccaneers

FAIRBORN — After falling behind by 34 pins after the two individual games Feb. 13, Fairborn rallied to outscore Xenia 365-303 in the Baker Game portion of the girls high school bowling match to claim a 1,996 to 1,968 win over the Buccaneers.

Audrey Renner led Fairborn with a 193-268 — 461 series, Shyann Predmore turned in a 145-188 — 333 series, and Emily Reichert scored a 159-133 — 292 for the victors.

Kelsey Rose tossed Xenia’s top series, a 195-189 — 384, and Caity Moody was close behind with a 170-210 — 380. Despite the loss, Xenia won the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division title. The Bucs finished the regular season with a 15-4 overall record, 12-2 in the GWOC American South. Fairborn was second in the division at 10-5 overall, 10-4 GWOC American South.

Hall of fame nominations accepted

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Museum offers February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

