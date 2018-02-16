Dayton Boat Club offering Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable but not loose-fitting exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

“Rowing is a great full-body workout for men and women of all ages,” says course instructor Jane Wittmann of Oakwood, who has been rowing with the club for more than 15 years. “It’s also fun. You get to meet lots of nice people, and the way it feels when you’re going fast and working together as a team … there’s just no comparison.”

Dayton Boat Club is part of Dayton Regional Rowing, the nation’s only Community Olympic Development Program for rowing.