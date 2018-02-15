In a recent girls high school basketball game at Troy Christian, Kathleen Ahner scored a team-high 11 points in the 42-39 road loss to the Metro Buckeye Conference foe. Ahner’s uniform number had been incorrectly listed on the MBC website, and she was referred to throughout a recent story as her teammate, Maddy Combs. A 5-foot-7 freshman guard, Ahner leads the Knights in assists this season with 3.1 per game. She has also averaged 7.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season.

In a recent girls high school basketball game at Troy Christian, Kathleen Ahner scored a team-high 11 points in the 42-39 road loss to the Metro Buckeye Conference foe. Ahner’s uniform number had been incorrectly listed on the MBC website, and she was referred to throughout a recent story as her teammate, Maddy Combs. A 5-foot-7 freshman guard, Ahner leads the Knights in assists this season with 3.1 per game. She has also averaged 7.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_MaddieCombs_PS-1.jpg In a recent girls high school basketball game at Troy Christian, Kathleen Ahner scored a team-high 11 points in the 42-39 road loss to the Metro Buckeye Conference foe. Ahner’s uniform number had been incorrectly listed on the MBC website, and she was referred to throughout a recent story as her teammate, Maddy Combs. A 5-foot-7 freshman guard, Ahner leads the Knights in assists this season with 3.1 per game. She has also averaged 7.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season. File photo