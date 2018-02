Knights earn best seeding in boys tourney

GREENE COUNTY — The Legacy Christian Academy boys high school basketball team garnered the highest seeding among Greene County area schools earlier this week when the 2017-‘18 sectional tournament pairings were announced. LCA emerged as the No. 2 seed in the Division IV sectional.

Two other area schools were also seeded among the top 5. Bellbrook is the No. 3 seed and Carroll is in at No. 5 in the Division II sectionals.

Here’s a listing of sectional bracket draws involving Greene County area schools. For a complete listing, please visit the Southwest District Athletic Board website at swdab.org.

DIVISION I

Dayton 1 Sectional

Saturday, Feb. 24

at Trotwood-Madison HS

No. 7 Lebanon vs. No. 9 Belmont, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Xenia vs. No. 6 Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

at Centerville HS

No. 4 Miamisburg vs. Lebanon-Belmont winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Butler vs. Xenia-Fairmont winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3

Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 4 winner, Saturday, March 10 at UD Arena, Dayton

Dayton 2 Sectional

Friday, Feb. 23

at Trotwood-Madison HS

No. 15 Piqua vs. No. 16 Springboro, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8 Sidney vs. No. 17 Troy, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Beavercreek vs. No. 11 Franklin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

at Centerville HS

No. 2 Springfield vs. Piqua-Springboro winner, 6 p.m.

Sidney-Troy winner vs. Beavercreek-Franklin winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 2

at Centerville HS

Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 5 winner, Saturday, March 10 at UD Arena, Dayton.

Dayton 3 Sectional

Friday, Feb. 23

at Vandalia Butler HS

No. 13 Northmont vs. No. 14 Fairborn, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Wayne vs. No. 18 Stebbins, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

No. 5 Centerville vs. Northmont-Fairborn winner, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Tecumseh vs. Wayne-Stebbins winner, 7:30 pm.

Friday, March 2

Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 winner, Saturday, March 10 at UD Arena, Dayton.

DIVISION II

Springfield 2 Sectional

Saturday, Feb. 24

at Springfield HS

No. 7 Bellefontaine vs. No. 6 Shawnee, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Carroll vs. No. 3 Tippecanoe, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8 Graham vs. No. 2 Kenton Ridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

No. 4 Urbana vs. Bellefontaine-Shawnee winner, 6 p.m.

Carroll-Tippecanoe winner vs. Graham-Kenton Ridge winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 2

Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Mason 1 winner, Thursday, March 8 at UD Arena, Dayton.

Trent 2 Sectional

Saturday, Feb. 24

at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering

No. 4 Badin vs. No. 12 Valley View, noon

No. 11 Alter vs. No. 10 Ponitz, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Chaminade Julienne vs. No. 13 Monroe, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Oakwood vs. No. 3 Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Badin-Valley View winner vs. Alter-Ponitz winner, 6 p.m.

CJ-Monroe winner vs. Oakwood-Bellbrook winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4

Sectional Final, 4:30 p.m.

at UD Arena, Dayton

Winner vs. Springfield 1 winner, Thursday, March 8 at UD Arena, Dayton.

DIVISION III

Northmont 2 Sectional

at Northmont HS

Friday, Feb. 23

No. 16 Arcanum vs. No. 9 West Liberty-Salem, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Houston vs. No. 1 Versailles, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

No. 11 Greeneview vs. Arcanum-WL-Salem winner, 6 p.m.

No. 23. Milton-Union vs. Houston-Versailles winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3

Sectional Final, 4:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Western Brown 2 winner, Wednesday, March 7 at UD Arena, Dayton.

DIVISION IV

Troy 2 Sectional

at Troy HS

Saturday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Catholic Central vs. No. 9 Cedarville, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Jefferson vs. No. 2 Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

No. 10 Newton vs. Catholic Central-Cedarville winner, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Yellow Springs vs. Jefferson-Legacy Christian winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3

Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 winner, Friday, March 9 at UD Arena, Dayton.

Keano Hammerstrom (30) and the Legacy Christian Knights boys high school basketball team are the Greene County area’s top-rated squad in the 2017-‘18 sectional tournament pairings this season. LCA is the No. 2 seed in the Division IV tournament. Christian Elam (5) and Yellow Springs are the No. 6 seed in D-IV, and could meet up with the Knights for a second-round game. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_HammerstromCElam.jpg Keano Hammerstrom (30) and the Legacy Christian Knights boys high school basketball team are the Greene County area’s top-rated squad in the 2017-‘18 sectional tournament pairings this season. LCA is the No. 2 seed in the Division IV tournament. Christian Elam (5) and Yellow Springs are the No. 6 seed in D-IV, and could meet up with the Knights for a second-round game. John Bombatch | Greene County News

