Sports Digest

Scott wins again

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Performances from sophomore hurdler Juan Scott and the 1,600-meter relay team highlighted Feb. 10-11 for the Central State Track & Field Team while competing at Grand Valley State University.

Scott picked up his fifth and sixth wins of the indoor season in the 60-meter hurdles. On Friday, Scott crossed the finish line with a pace of 7.9 seconds, beating Mackenzi Rickman’s (Tiffin) time of 7.95. On Saturday, Scott finished with a time of 8.05 to beat second-place finisher Tyler Kirkwood’s (Grand Valley State) pace of 8.21.

Scott teamed up with Isreal Williamson, JaVonte Brown and Baron Wilson to record a third-place and first-place finish over the weekend. The CSU mile-relay team ran a season-best time of 3.16.25, finishing behind first-place Colorado School of Mines (3.15.11) and second-place Grand Valley State (3.15.25). CSU’s performance on Friday currently ranks No. 24 in the nation.

Love honored for Sixth Time

FAIRBORN — For a sixth time this season, Wright State’s Loudon Love earned Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors, conference officials announced Feb. 12.

Love, a 6-foot-10 center from Geneva, Ill., had 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds versus Milwaukee, Feb. 10 for his 11th double double of the year. He averaged 14.5 points and 16 rebounds in the two games this week. For the pair of games, Love was 10-of-22 from the field with five assists, two steals and two blocks.

It was also the eighth time this year that a WSU player received this honor as Everett Winchester was selected twice in the first three weeks of the season.

The Raiders, 19-8, 11-3, will host Northern Kentucky at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 on ESPNU.

Welch Honored by League Again

FAIRBORN — Wright State women’s basketball player Chelsea Welch earned her third Horizon League Player of the Week honor this season as she averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in two wins last week.

Welch, a native of Kettering, scored 30 points while collecting 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block against Oakland, Feb. 10. The senior also had 17 points, two assists and three steals Feb. 8 against Detroit Mercy. Welch also received this honor on Nov. 20 and Dec. 26.

The Raiders, 18-8, 9-5, will host Northern Kentucky at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

XHS parents meeting

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

