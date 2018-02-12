Rams zone defense nets OHC title win

JAMESTOWN — Utilizing a defensive scheme their opponent hadn’t seen from them earlier in the season, the Greeneview Rams gave their Ohio Heritage Conference foe fits in claiming a dominating 65-36 win over Cedarville, Feb. 10 at Greeneview High.

The two teams entered Saturday’s contest tied atop the OHC North standings at 14-1. Win the game and the conference title would go to the victor. Lose and … well, there was always next season.

Cedarville had defeated Greeneview, 51-44 in convincing fashion on the Indians’ home floor back on Dec. 21, 2017 earlier in the season. In that game, the host Indians appeared to dominate play throughout the game.

On Saturday, Greeneview returned the favor.

Buoyed by a stingy 2-3 zone defense that kept Cedarville scoreless on its first five possessions, the Rams’ Frankie Fife scored the first eight points of the contest for a Greeneview lead. Fife became the third Greeneview player to record 1,000 career points, after sinking her third basket of the scoring run with 6:16 still left to play in the opening quarter.

Despite a scoreless third quarter, Fife led Greeneview with 17 points scored.

“This win means the world to me, especially since it’s my senior year,” Fife said. “This was a huge game, so it was fun to play.”

Two other Greeneview players finished in double figures: Silvie Sonneman connected on four 3-pointers as part of her 14-point game; and Faith Strickle finished with 12.

Ashley Schloss and Caitlin Sweat each scored seven points in the win, while Olivia Maxwell and Gabby Boyer each added four for Greeneview (20-2, 15-1 OHC).

In a very physical contest, Greeneview’s Boyer and Cedarville’s Sami Beuttell were both injured.

Play was stopped late in the third quarter when a Cedarville student needed to be tended to by medical personnel. After the game was stopped for 24 minutes to allow EMTs to treat the fallen student, both teams were given a 5-minute warmup period before play resumed at just after 9 p.m.

By then, Greeneview was in control of the contest by a 53-27 margin.

“That’s probably the wildest game that I’ve ever been through, with everything else that happened during the game,” Greeneview coach Tim Hoelle said. “With the game stoppage and the injuries towards the end. I’m just proud of the way our kids played.

“They executed our game plan, followed our scouting report really well. Hats off to Cedarville, too. They’re always fun to play.”

After losing with a man-to-man defense back in December, Hoelle had his Rams play a zone defense the whole time on Saturday in hopes of limiting the scoring abilities of Cedarville’s scoring leaders Ise Bolender and Maggie Coe.

Bolender led Cedarville (17-5, 14-2 OHC) with a game-high 19 points. Celeste Rucker finished with eight points, while Kaylee Cyphers, Coe and Ruby Stack combined for nine points.

Greeneview’s Frankie Fife (right) drives against Cedarville’s Celeste Rucker, during a Feb. 10 girls high school basketball game in Jamestown. Fife became the third Greeneview player to surpass the 1,000 career point mark in Saturday’s win. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_FrankieFifeC40_PS.jpg Greeneview’s Frankie Fife (right) drives against Cedarville’s Celeste Rucker, during a Feb. 10 girls high school basketball game in Jamestown. Fife became the third Greeneview player to surpass the 1,000 career point mark in Saturday’s win. Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville’s Ise Bolender flies by a Greeneview defender on her way to scoring a game-high 19 points in Saturday’s girls high school basketball game in Jamestown. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_IseBolenderGV44_PS.jpg Cedarville’s Ise Bolender flies by a Greeneview defender on her way to scoring a game-high 19 points in Saturday’s girls high school basketball game in Jamestown. Barb Slone | Greene County News Members of the Ohio Heritage Conference champion Greeneview Rams pose after cutting down the net Feb. 10 in a home win over Cedarville. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_TeamPhoto_PS.jpg Members of the Ohio Heritage Conference champion Greeneview Rams pose after cutting down the net Feb. 10 in a home win over Cedarville. Barb Slone | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.