Cedarville heads south to open 2018 season

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University Yellow Jackets hit the road for Due West, S.C. to face Erskine College in a three-game series to get the 2018 college baseball campaign under way.

The teams are slated to play at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Fans can follow the live stats of all three games plus updates on @CUJackets on Twitter.

Cedarville is optimistic about producing its first winning season on the diamond in four years, which was preceded by a string of six consecutive campaigns over the .500 mark.

Mike Manes, the winningest coach in Yellow Jacket baseball history, returns for his 11th season with 270 victories under his belt.

National Christian College Athletic Association All-American and All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference outfielder Colton Potter is the team’s top veteran. The senior from Jersey Shore, Pa. topped the club with a .381 batting average in 2017 and was the leader in five other offensive categories.

Also back is senior first baseman Markus Neff, who was All G-MAC Second Team in his first season at CU last spring. The Oakwood product hit .316 while leading the team in doubles (17), homers (6), and runs batted in (40).

Leading the pitching staff will be senior righthander Josh Kneeland. The Newfane, N.Y. native was 3-7 with a 3.44 ERA last year with 66 strikeouts. He deserved a batter fate by taking the loss in three decisions in which he allowed two or fewer runs.

Cedarville will play nine games on its spring break trip from Feb. 28 through March 10. The Jackets open G-MAC play March 16 at Lake Erie.

The home opener will be March 20 versus Ohio Christian with the first G-MAC home games coming up with Findlay on March 30.