Sports Digest

Bellbrook boys win again

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School boys basketball team posted another Southwestern Buckeye League win, beating Oakwood, 51-42, Feb. 6. Donnie Crouch led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, while Jack Campbell added 13 and Hayden Greene scored 10.

The reserve team won, 47-37, while the freshmen lost, 36-34.

Knights defeat Middletown Christian

MIDDLETOWN — Legacy Christian Academy’s boys high school varsity basketball team claimed a 64-50 Metro Buckeye Conference win over Middletown Christian on Feb. 6. No individual statistics were reported by either team. Legacy Christian (14-5, 9-3 in the MBC) plays at conference leader Troy Christian next, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

Emmanuel Christian beats Bulldogs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Visiting Emmanuel Christian outscored Yellow Springs 36-20 in the second and third quarters combined to claim a 53-36 Metro Buckeye Conference win Feb. 6 over the Bulldogs. James Browning led Yellow Springs with 18 points scored. He tied for top scoring honors with Adonis Davis of Emmanuel Christian. Trey Anderson finished with 10 points for Yellow Springs (8-11, 5-7 MBC). The Bulldogs’ next game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 against Dayton Christian. That game is scheduled to be played at Centerville High School.

Piqua stings Xenia

PIQUA — Host Piqua rallied from a 14-11 first-quarter deficit to claim a 61-55 win over Xenia, Feb. 6 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference game. No individual stats were reported by either team. Xenia falls to 10-9 overall, 6-5 in the GWOC American South division. The Buccaneers next play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Feb. 9 on the road against division leader Trotwood-Madison.

XHS sports parents meeting

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Xenia taking Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Reds Museum offer February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@xeniagazette.com.