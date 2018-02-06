Yellow Jackets hosting Play4Kay game

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s basketball team will host its annual Play4Kay Game when Ursuline College visits the Callan Athletic Center on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Great Midwest Athletic Conference contest is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Entering the week of Feb. 5, the two teams are tied for the G-MAC lead.

Play 4Kay is an opportunity for a nation of players and coaches to raise breast cancer awareness and funds for research on the court, across campuses, and in communities.

The Yellow Jackets will be wearing pink jerseys and are asking everyone attending the game to wear pink as well.

Nominations of survivors are being collected through Wednesday, Feb. 7. Honorees will receive a T-shirt, gift bag, tickets for family members, and a VIP game experience.

For more information, contact Stephanie Zonars, Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Sponsorships at szonars@cedarville.edu or call 937-766-6150.

The Play4Kay game raises funds and awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Kay Yow coached at North Carolina State from 1975-2009 and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987.

In 2007, she was honored at the ESPY’s with the first-ever Jimmy V ESPY for Perseverance. The Yellow Jackets, along with many women’s basketball programs across the nation, continue to honor her by hosting the Play4Kay game.

Visit the Cedarville University Athletics website at yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/.

