Yellow Jackets’ Bain out for rest of season

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University men’s basketball standout Patrick Bain will miss the rest of his senior campaign due to an injury suffered in a game on Jan. 27.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Tipp City (Bethel) went down with just 1:20 remaining in an 85-74 home victory Jan. 27 over Ohio Valley, a contest in which he fired in 25 points.

Two days later, Bain was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s Athlete of the Week for the second time this winter highlighted by a 41-point explosion in a Jan. 25 win at Lake Erie — the first CU player in 20 seasons to score 40-plus points in a game.

“We are trusting that God will use this for Pat’s good and His glory,” remarked Head Coach Pat Estepp. “This is a really tough blow for Patrick and our team.”

Bain was the league’s second leading scorer at 21.7 points per game, but he tops the list in conference games only (23.3 ppg).

He was pacing the Yellow Jackets in field goals, three-pointers, free throws, assists, steals, and blocked shots. He ranked second on the team in rebounding.

“Patrick was a leading candidate for conference Player of the Year honors and leads us in nearly every statistical category as well as being our best defender,” Estepp added. “Watching him handle this disappointing news has been a tremendous encouragement to our team.

“Patrick left everything he had on the court and, although this is devastating news, he has no regrets. He gave this university, this program, and this team everything he had and for that we are extremely grateful!”

Bain scored 33 points or more in a game three times this season. He ends his Cedarville career 35th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,266 points.

In a press release, Bain’s specific injury was not noted.

In the team’s first game with Bain on the sideline, the Yellow Jackets dropped an 84-82 decision in overtime to Malone, Jan. 30 at home.

Cedarville, 10-10 overall and 5-8 G-MAC, played at Kentucky Wesleyan, in Owensboro, Ky. on Thursday night, Feb. 1. The Yellow Jackets will then travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on Travecca Nazarene at 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3.

