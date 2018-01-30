Patriots earn Senior Night wins

DAYTON — On Senior Night, the Carroll High School boys and girls varsity bowling teams each claimed a match win, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes.

The boys played a Greater Catholic League Co-ed match with Purcell Marian and came away as 2,371 to 2,147 victors.

Boys coach Michael Sanchez used seven bowlers, including seniors Adam Quintero, Chase Fedkow and Sam Dodson, in Tuesday’s win.

Team captain Jacob Schoening led the Patriots with a 406 two-game series, Quintero rolled a 328 two-gamer and Fedkow rolled a 354 two-game tally. Single games were turned in by Dodson (115), Jeffrey Klepacz (141), Daniel Hebert (154) and Jackson Stanard (178).

“We’ve bowled well all season, but we have a young team,” said Schoening. “We’ve gotta take one day at a time and come out in practice and just do the best we can. We’ve gotta focus on getting our spares. Strikes are going to happen, but spares are where the match is won.”

Adam Hall rolled a match-best 364 series for Purcell Marian (4-14, 2-11 GCLC).

Before their match, Patriots girls coach Ron Adams introduced all eight Carroll seniors. Seven of them competed in the 1,807 to 1,631 win over Yellow Springs.

Abby Shahady led the Patriots (6-7, 4-6 GCLC) with a 321 two-game series, and Katy Eckhart was next with a 221. Jayla Turner was the other Carroll bowler to toss a two-game series, a 208. Single games were rolled by Sarah Dix (167), Camryn Joseph (177), Sydney Steck (102) and Mercedes Youngerman (99). Jenna Mohammed did not bowl, but is the team’s eighth senior.

“Compared to where we started at the beginning of this year to where we are now, we’ve all improved a lot,” said Joseph, the girls team captain. “I’m really proud of everyone. We’ve picked it up each time we’ve bowled. … I’m really proud of each member on this team. They’ve each brought up their averages a lot. You can’t really pick out any one player. They’ve all done a really nice job this season.”

Both Carroll teams return to action on Thursday, Feb. 1 when they take on GCLC foe Alter for a 4 p.m. match at Poelking Lanes’ Woodman Avenue location in Kettering.

According to coach Matt Cole, this is the first year that Yellow Springs has fielded an all-female varsity bowling team.

“At the beginning of the season, not many of the girls knew how to take a four-step approach, roll the ball and slide on the correct foot. Now we’re three months into the season and these girls are picking up spares, and a lot of them are releasing the ball correctly, they can of course take four steps, and so I’m very proud of them. Go Bulldogs, right?” Cole said.

Kallyn Buckenmeiyer led Yellow Springs with a 253 two-game series. Sierra Ward was next with a 242, followed by Emily Ranard (238), Zoe Clark (226) and Stephanie Burks (177).

The Metro Buckeye Conference currently does not list league or overall records for any girls teams on its website. However, according to the site, Buckenmeiyer’s 253 series is a season high. Personal best series were rolled by Ward, Ranard and Burks as well, and Clark missed tying her personal best series by six pins.

Rookie Bulldogs roll well in loss

By John Bombatch

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123

