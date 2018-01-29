Marauders win on the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Central State Marauders claimed their first men’s college basketball road win of the season with a 76-62 victory over LeMoyne-Owen on Jan. 27.

With the win, CSU improves to 7-13 on the year with a 6-7 ledger in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. LOC drops to 7-13 overall with a 3-8 mark in conference play. CSU forward Jeremy Brown opened the game with a dunk to spark a 9-0 run. LeMoyne-Owen cut the deficit down to two, 19-17, at the 11:18 mark of the first half. CSU responded with a 14-2 run and took a 39-31 lead at the intermission.

CSU earned its largest lead of the night, 62-47, on a Chris Cook basket with 9:33 left in the second half. LeMoyne-Owen pulled to within eight points with 6:46 to play, before the Marauders efficiently closed out the game by converting five of their final seven field goals and going a perfect four for four from the free throw line.

Marauders nab road win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Central State University Marauders women’s basketball team picked up a crucial conference victory on the road, 75-64, over LeMoyne-Owen College on Jan. 27. With the victory, CSU improves to 16-4 overall with a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference-leading 10-2 record. LeMoyne-Owen falls to 9-9 overall with a 6-6 mark in the SIAC.

CSU opened up with a 23-13 lead after the first quarter and maintained a 10-point lead, 37-27, at halftime. LOC narrowed the gap to five by outscoring CSU, 24-19, in the third quarter. The Marauders defense tightened up in the final 10 minutes, holding the Magicians to 13 points to propel CSU to victory.

WSU swimming splits with Xavier

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University swimming teams hosted the Xavier Musketeers for the final home meet Jan. 27. The WSU men won 167-94 while Xavier women won 184-72.

Thomas Downey (1,000-yard freestyle), Jack Fergus (100 backstroke), Trevor Keriazes (100 breaststroke), Mitchell Stover (200 butterfly, 200 back), Dominic Poletta (50 and 100 free), Levente Sardi (200 breast), Kevin McCaffrey (100 fly), Levente Sardi (200 Individual Medley), the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams all took first place finishes for the men’s side. For the women, Sofia Aledo (100 back, 200 IM) and Abby Saner (200 breast) each notched victories.

Wright State will complete at the Horizon League Championships, Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Cleveland.

Raiders hold off Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN — The Wright State University women’s basketball team held off a late-game rush at Youngstown State for a 69-59 win over the Penguins, Jan. 27.

The Raiders led by 18 points at 48-30 with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter before the Penguins went on a 17-3 run, taking a two-point lead 56-54 at 3:43. Wright State then outscored YSU 13-5 to notch the victory.

Senior Chelsea Welch had 23 points for her 14th 20-plus scoring day, and Emily Vogelpohl finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders are now 16-6, 7-3 Horizon League, while the Penguins drop to 8-13, 4-6. The Raiders will play Thursday, Feb. 1 at Milwaukee.

Balanced effort carries Jackets

COLUMBUS — The Cedarville University men’s track & field team won five events and were the runner-up in six others while cruising to a convincing win Jan. 27 at the Capital University Open. Cedarville piled up 166 points to win the 13-team meet. Mount Vernon Nazarene was second with 95.5 points.

Daniel Michalski was a double winner. He took the 800 meters in 1:55.57 and led a 1-4 CU finish in the 3,000 meters in 8:38.54. The Jackets also had the top three finishers in the 5,000, paced by Ford McElroy in 15:44.94. Caleb Carrico won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.92 seconds. Tommy Ansiel was a winner in the pole vault by clearing 4.50 meters (14 feet, 9 inches).

The team hosts the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Jackets dominate field

COLUMBUS — Cedarville University’s women’s track & field team won five individual events and two relays en route to a decisive team victory Jan. 27 at the Capital University Open.

Freshman Madeline Barnes won the pole vault for the second straight week this time by clearing 3.50 meters (11 feet, 5 inches). Grace Norman led a 1-thru-4 CU finish in the mile with a time of 5:11.41. The Yellow Jackets took the top three spots in the 800 meters paced by Rachel Sweeney in 2:22.85. Other individual wins came from Lyndsey Smith in the 400 meters (1:01.99) and Kayla Casaletto in the 5,000 (19:10.80).

Cedarville amassed 173 points while host Capital was a distant second with 77. There were 12 schools represented in the women’s meet.

The team will host the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Eight straight for Jackets

CEDARVILLE — Regina Hochstetler fired in 25 points and Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s college basketball leader Cedarville rolled to its eighth consecutive win, 100-67, over Ohio Valley, Jan. 27 at the Callan Athletic Center.

The Yellow Jackets, 16-3 overall and 11-2 G-MAC, maintain sole possession of the conference lead, which remains crowded at the top of the standings. The hosts shot 58 percent from the field in the first half, which included eight three-point baskets, in racing out to a 52-30 advantage.

They play again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 when they will host Malone College.

CU downs Fighting Scots

CEDARVILLE — Patrick Bain continued his scoring spree with 25 points as Cedarville University’s men’s basketball team pushed its record back over the .500 mark by defeating Ohio Valley, 85-74, Jan. 27, at the Callan Athletic Center.

Coach Pat Estepp also moved into second place on the school’s men’s basketball all-time wins list with 178. The Yellow Jackets, 10-9 overall and 5-7 Great Midwest Athletic Conference, held the lead for all but 12 seconds, yet at times struggled to put away OVU.

They play again 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the Callan Athletic Center against Malone College.

