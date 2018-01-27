Coe, Bolender lead Cedarville by Greenon

ENON — Junior Maggie Coe scored a game-high 27 points and senior Ise Bolender added 21 as Cedarville beat Greenon, 67-53, Jan. 27.
The Indians improve to 14-4 overall and 12-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, while Greenon drops to 7-8 overall and 6-5 in the OHC.
Cedarville forced the Knights into eight first-quarter turnovers in jumping out to a 9-0 lead. The Indians enjoyed a double-digit lead most of the game.
