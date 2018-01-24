Greeneview enjoys wrestling tourney debut

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Rams high school wrestling program hosted a regional quarterfinal bracket of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division III Team Tournament for the first time in school history on Jan. 24 at the high school. While the team bowed out of the tourney in the semifinal round, the event was a success for the school in many ways.

“We had a couple really good matches early, with some really experienced guys. They worked hard and had good success,” said Greeneview wrestling coach Mark Matt. “Other guys are still developing that experience, and we saw some good things from guys in those spots. So I was actually very encouraged by our performance here tonight.”

West Jefferson defeated Greeneview by a 51-19 score in the opening round of the team tournament.

Originally scheduled as a five-team tourney, East Clinton and Madison-Plains both withdrew their respective teams from the event due to multiple injuries throughout their roster. That left Greeneview, West Jefferson and Blanchester.

Blanchester won over West Jefferson in the team final by a 44-33 score.

In the semifinal with West Jefferson, Greeneview earned match wins from Teagan Hendricks at 113 pounds with a 15-7 major decision over Aidan Benedict, Emil Neer with a forfeit win at 120 pounds, Devan Hendricks at 126 pounds with a pin of West Jeff’s Joey Buckland in 1:36, and Keith Tomlinson at 138 lbs. with a 7-1 decision over Gavin Frybarger.

“This is our first time doing this (as a host school), and so there’s been a little bit of a learning curve, but I think it’s fantastic for Greeneview and the Jamestown community to be able to host something like this, and I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do something like this again in the future,” Matt said.

Match referee Adrian Johnson came away impressed with Greeneview’s inaugural effort as a team tournament host.

“Great school. Great environment. Great coaching staff. Everything here, from the table help to the kids out here wrestling, it was a great experience for Greeneview for their first go-round,” Johnson said. “It’s a well-run tournament and they did a good job.”

A total of 24 Regional Dual Team tournaments were held throughout Ohio, eight each for Division I-, II- and III-sized schools. Greene County neighbor Beavercreek High hosted a nine-team Division I event, which included Xenia among its entries on Wednesday as well.

In Division II, Bellbrook was one of four teams in the London regional tourney, and Carroll was in the five-team Northwestern tourney in Springfield.

Beavercreek and Springboro advanced out of the two Beavercreek brackets. Xenia lost to Beavercreek in the semifinal round, Bellbrook fell out in the London semifinal round, and Carroll lost by two points to host Northwestern in the finals.

Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart hopes to continue to host the state team event for years to come.

“I’ve been working on bringing the tournament here for about 5-6 years now,” he said. “We have a small wrestling team here, so the more exposure that we can give the program and to our community, I think it’s beneficial.”

One hundred and forty high schools competed in the state team tournament’s opening rounds on Wednesday. The regional quarterfinal winners will now advance to the Regional Semifinal team round, which is set for Jan. 31. The host venues for the next round are still to be determined.

Greeneview’s Keith Tomlinson (top) won a 7-1 decision over West Jefferson’s Gavin Frybarger in the 138-pound match of the Division III OHSAA Team Tournament state quarterfinals, Jan. 24 in Jamestown. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_KeithTomlinsonGV_PS.jpg Greeneview’s Keith Tomlinson (top) won a 7-1 decision over West Jefferson’s Gavin Frybarger in the 138-pound match of the Division III OHSAA Team Tournament state quarterfinals, Jan. 24 in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News In the 285-pound weight class, Greeneview’s Chase Jordan (right) lost a 9-3 decision to Chet Lohr of West Jefferson, in the semifinal round of Wednesday’s Jan. 24 OHSAA Team Tournament quarterfinals at Greeneview High School. Blanchester defeated West Jefferson in the team final to advance. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_ChaseJordanChetLohr_PS.jpg In the 285-pound weight class, Greeneview’s Chase Jordan (right) lost a 9-3 decision to Chet Lohr of West Jefferson, in the semifinal round of Wednesday’s Jan. 24 OHSAA Team Tournament quarterfinals at Greeneview High School. Blanchester defeated West Jefferson in the team final to advance. John Bombatch | Greene County News Rams freshman Caleb Allen works to get out of the hold of West Jefferson senior Mark Woodard in a 152-pound match, Jan. 24, in the Semifinal Round of the Division III OHSAA team tournament quarterfinals, held at Greeneview High School for the first time in school history. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_CalebAllenWJMarkWoodard_PS.jpg Rams freshman Caleb Allen works to get out of the hold of West Jefferson senior Mark Woodard in a 152-pound match, Jan. 24, in the Semifinal Round of the Division III OHSAA team tournament quarterfinals, held at Greeneview High School for the first time in school history. John Bombatch | Greene County News Greeneview head coach Mark Matt (far right) yells encouragement to one of his wrestlers, during the Division III OHSAA Dual Team tournament, Jan. 24, in Jamestown. Greeneview hosted the Regional Quarterfinal team round of the state-wide tournament for the first time in school history. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_MarkMatt_PS.jpg Greeneview head coach Mark Matt (far right) yells encouragement to one of his wrestlers, during the Division III OHSAA Dual Team tournament, Jan. 24, in Jamestown. Greeneview hosted the Regional Quarterfinal team round of the state-wide tournament for the first time in school history. John Bombatch | Greene County News Greeneview and West Jefferson wrestlers offer each other congratulations after Wednesday’s Jan. 24 semifinal round of the Division III OHSAA team tournament regional quarterfinals, held at Greeneview High in Jamestown. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_TeamCongrats_PS.jpg Greeneview and West Jefferson wrestlers offer each other congratulations after Wednesday’s Jan. 24 semifinal round of the Division III OHSAA team tournament regional quarterfinals, held at Greeneview High in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

