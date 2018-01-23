Doden Field House gets new surface

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s Doden Field House has a fresh look following the installation of new flooring during the holiday break.

The task was completed by Connor Sports Flooring of Elk Grove Village, Ill. and took a little more than a month to resurface nearly 56,000 square feet in the facility.

“We are excited to have our new track installed and ready for use,” said Cedarville University Athletic Director Dr. Alan Geist. “This is another example of Cedarville University’s desire for excellence. The new track will be very beneficial for not only our track & field student-athletes, but for our other teams, all students, and the general community.

The blue six-lane track features a Connor 10-mm ProTraxx surface and is striped per NCAA Track & Field regulations.

“I am very excited about our new track surface,” said CU Head Track & Field Coach Jeff Bolender. “I am thankful to the university’s commitment and to those key people who contributed in making this happen. The type of track surface provides us with an outstanding practice and competition venue. We have enjoyed hosting numerous collegiate and high school meets including G-MAC and NCCAA Championship events. This new surface ensures we can continue to host top quality meets inside the Doden Field House.”

The gray infield includes a poured Connor ElastiPlus surface with game lines painted for basketball, volleyball, tennis, and soccer.

The Yellow Jackets will break in the new track when they host the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational on Friday, Feb. 2 as well as the Richey Indoor High School Tune-Up on Saturday, Feb. 3.

“I appreciate everyone who had a part in making this a reality, since the entire process took almost a year to complete,” added Geist. “Thanks to all who contributed to this project, both in prayer and financially. We greatly appreciate your support! In addition, I wish to thank the CU Administration as well as Mark Mathews, Chris Reese, and Jeff Bolender for all the time and effort given to the project.”

Additionally, the NCCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships return to Cedarville on Feb. 16-17.

The Doden Field House was opened in March, 2004 and has been a welcome addition to the Cedarville University track & field program. It provides for year-round training for multiple Yellow Jacket sports, enhances the school’s popular intramural program, and the University moved its graduation ceremonies into the facility with enough room to provide seating for up to approximately 7,000 people.

Submitted photo Doden Field House gets new flooring. Connor Sports Flooring of Elk Grove Village, Ill. took a little more than a month to resurface nearly 56,000 square feet of the facility. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_cu.jpg Submitted photo Doden Field House gets new flooring. Connor Sports Flooring of Elk Grove Village, Ill. took a little more than a month to resurface nearly 56,000 square feet of the facility.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Cedarville University.

