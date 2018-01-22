Bellbrook wins swim invite

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School boys were first and the girls second to combine for the overall title Jan. 20 at the 12-team Bellbrook Invitational swim meet.

Bellbrook had 243 total points, easily distancing itself from Badin, which won the girls portion and had 195 points. The Bellbrook boys had 115 points. Oakwood (109) was second, while Alter (105) was third. Badin’s girls had 139 points, followed by Bellbrook (128) and Alter (75).

Bellbrook winners included: the 200-yard medley relay team (John Sampson, Cole Huggard, Cody Bybee and Cam Bybee) 1:40.24; Huggard, 200 individual medley, 2:02.48; Bybee, 50 freestyle, 21:35 and 10o freestyle, 49:55; Megan Solomon, 1- meter dive, 256.20; 200 freestyle relay (Cody Bybee, Huggard, Cam Bybee, and Sampson), 1:32.35; and Sampson, 100 backstroke, 57.78.

Bellbrook boys lose pair

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School’s boys basketball team lost a pair of games over the weekend. The Golden Eagles lost, 76-59, to Valley View and 66-58, Jan. 21 at Tippecanoe.

Jack Campbell had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Valley View game, while Hayden Greene added 13 points, and Caleb Scott scored 11 with four assists. Donnie Crouch III scored 20 points against Tipp, while Greene added 15.

The reserve team lost both nights as well, while the freshmen beat Valley View, 39-38, in overtime before losing to Tipp the next night.

The Golden Eagles are 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division. They host Franklin (12-2, 6-0 SWBL) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Greeneview fifth grade wins

JAMESTOWN — Brooklyn Erisman had a game-high 17 points as Greeneview’s fifth grade girls basketball team beat Mechanicsburg, 22-12, to improve to 2-1. Ally Truman and Jordan Thacker each scored two points for the Rams, who play Madison Plains at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Spring Has Sprung 5K registration now open

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Bellbrook seeks golf, soccer coaches

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School (SW District, Division II) is seeking a varsity boys head soccer coach and a head varsity golf coach. Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to athletic director Tom Bean at tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us. Posting deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 30. Qualifications can be obtained from the district website under employment at www.sugarcreek.k12.oh.us/.

