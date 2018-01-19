Warner loses to Sidney

XENIA — Warner Middle School’s eighth-grade boys basketball team lost to Sidney, 56-33, Jan. 18. Ray Greene led the Bucs with 16 points. Nate Curtis added six and Masin Bowen four. The Bucs travel Monday, Jan. 22 to Piqua for their next game.

Marauders lose to Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE — Another chapter in the historic HBCU rivalry between the Wilberforce Bulldogs and Central State Marauders ended with WU coming away with a 83-70 victory on Jan. 18.

The loss drops CSU to 6-12 overall. WU improves to 4-13 on the season.

Arthur Haggard and Tony Collins combined to score 25 points in the first half as WU took a 45-23 lead at intermission.

Down by 24 in the early stages of the second half, CSU leading scorer Chris Scott began to take advantage of the mismatch in the paint, scoring 18 points in the second frame to help CSU cut the lead down, 72-60, with 5:22 remaining. Scott would be forced to watch the final 4:24 from the bench when he was whistled for his fifth foul.

WU converted 10 of 22 three-point field goals compared to CSU’s 4 of 15 performance from the perimeter. Haggard led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Collins finished with 19 points off the bench.

CSU will host Wilberforce on Feb. 3.

Harley leads CSU past WU

WILBERFORCE — In a renewal of a historic rivalry between two schools separated by less than 200 yards, the Central State Lady Marauders beat the Wilberforce Bulldogs, 72-56, Jan. 18.

With the victory, CSU improves to 15-3 overall. WU drops to 6-10 on the season.

CSU led for all but three minutes of the game. The Marauders outscored the Bulldogs, 12-4, in the first quarter and led 25-18 at intermission. The Marauders pushed the pace in the second half, capping off the third quarter on a 12-2 run to build their lead to 49-32 entering the final 10 minutes. Sierra Harley hit from beyond the arc to give the Marauders their largest lead, 70-47, with under 2 minutes to play and the team cruised to their sixth consecutive victory. Harley led CSU with a game-high 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Falon Edwards finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Britany Wells led WU with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Scott Newcomer of the Week

ATLANTA — Central State forward Chris Scott has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week.

The latest selection is the third time the SIAC has tabbed Scott as the SIAC Newcomer of the Week this season.

A 6-foot-9 transfer from Lakeland Community College, Scott has proven to be one of the top big men in the SIAC. In CSU’s two games last week, Scott averaged 26 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, one steal and one block per game.

Against Shawnee State, Scott finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. In Saturday’s 89-80 win over Miles, Scott scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to record his team-leading seventh double-double of the year.

Over the span of the two games, Scott converted 52 percent (16-of-30) from the floor and over 80 percent (16-of-19) at the free-throw line.

Scott currently leads Central State in scoring, scoring average, field goals, three-point percentage, rebounds, rebound average and blocked shots. In the conference, Scott is third in scoring, sixth in rebounds, seventh in free-throw percentage, second in offensive rebounds, and tied for sixth in defensive rebounds.

Beaver in Hall of Fame

XENIA — Xenia High School graduate Jim Beaver is being inducted into the Walter E. Stebbins Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 19. A member of the XHS Athletic Hall committee, Beaver is being inducted into Stebbins’ hall for his years as a golf coach for the Indians.

Retired Stebbins Athletic Director Dee Hastler will be the presenter for Beaver’s induction. Beaver was the school’s head golf coach from 1980 to 2010 and was the freshman girls basketball coach from 1980 to 1984. As golf coach, Beaver coached more than 600 golf matches, with eight district qualifiers and two golfers who went on to become PGA Tour professionals. He was inducted Jan. 19.

Spring Has Sprung 5K

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Bellbrook seeks golf, soccer coaches

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School (SW District, Division II) is seeking a varsity boys head soccer coach and a head varsity golf coach. Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to athletic director Tom Bean at tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us. Posting deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 30. Qualifications can be obtained from the district website under employment at www.sugarcreek.k12.oh.us/.

