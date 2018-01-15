Marauders top Miles, 89-80

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Marauders men’s college basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak with an 89-80 win over Miles College, Jan. 13.

CSU Coach Joseph Price said, “We were finally able to successfully close out a game the right way. Tonight was a total team effort and I was really proud of our level of intensity tonight. Chris (Scott) is feeling really good right now and it shows on the floor. Davone (Daniels) did a tremendous job of bouncing back after a rough first half and made some big shots for us down the stretch.”

“It is really great to get a win at home in front of a great crowd along with our band and cheerleaders in attendance.”

CSU improved to 5-11 overall with a 4-6 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. The Golden Bears fall to 3-11 overall and 2-5 in the SIAC.

Miles led by as many as seven in the first half. With 8 minutes remaining until halftime, a basket from Frank Barber III sparked a 9-0 run for the Marauders. Sterling Gilmore capped off the run with a fast-break layup to give CSU a 28-26 lead at the 4:58 mark and the Marauders built their lead up to 35-30 by intermission.

Scott opened the CSU scoring in the second half with a good three-pointer to put his team up by eight, but Miles erased the deficit by the 12:42 mark as the teams were all square, 47-47. Jeremy Brown scored the next four points to spark a 8-2 run for CSU. The free throw shooting of Scott and Daniels allowed CSU to maintain a healthy nine-point lead with 8 minutes to play.

While the Marauders were converting from the line, Miles went 0-4 from the line in the next four minutes. CSU closed the game by converting nine of their final 10 field goals.

CSU held a 17-10 edge in points scored off turnovers. CSU was 26 of 34 from the free-throw line, compared to MC’s 12 for 21 performance.

Scott led all players with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Daniels provided a spark off the bench with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jeremy Brown filled the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Damian Archer finished with 19 points to lead Miles.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Central State University Athletics.

