Match victory in Miamisburg

8966—-220—Austin Stevenson Mdec Clay Gaiser 11 – 3

8984—-285—Josh Walls dec Cole Black 4 – 2

8999—-120—Kyah Patrick pin Justin Shatto in 3:20

9011—-126—Jacob Pfander dec Nathan Shatto 6 – 4

9026—-138—Garrett Golden pin Kyle Shackelford in 4:26

9047—-145—Gavin Bell pin Cameron Carnevale in 5:14

9062—-160—Jordan Dillon pin Luke Quillen in 2:40

9073—-170—Alex Canida pin Ray Barnes in :50

Team Score:

Beavercreek 58 Miamisburg 15

