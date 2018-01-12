Match victory in Miamisburg

Austin Stevenson claimed an 11-3 major decision over Miamisburg’s Clay Gaiser in a Jan. 11 dual team match held in Miamisburg.
Beavercreek heavyweight Josh Walls claimed a Jan. 11 4-2 decision over Miamisburg’s Cole Black.
Kyah Patrick of Beavercreek upends the Vikings’ Justin Shatto for an eventual pin in the the 120-pound weight class, Jan. 11 in Miamisburg.
In the Jan. 1120-pound match in Miamisburg, Beavercreek’s Jacob Pfander claimed a 6-4 decision over Miamisburg’s Nathan Shatto.
At 145 pounds, the Beavers’ Gavin Bell pinned Miamisburg’s Cameron Carnevale in 5:14, Jan. 11 in Miamisburg.
Beavercreek dominated in a 58-15 dual match win Jan. 11 over host Miamisburg. The Beavers high school varsity wrestling team is scheduled to wrestle at 5 p.m. Saturday in Liberty Township against Lakota East High.
8966—-220—Austin Stevenson Mdec Clay Gaiser 11 – 3
8984—-285—Josh Walls dec Cole Black 4 – 2
8999—-120—Kyah Patrick pin Justin Shatto in 3:20
9011—-126—Jacob Pfander dec Nathan Shatto 6 – 4
9026—-138—Garrett Golden pin Kyle Shackelford in 4:26
9047—-145—Gavin Bell pin Cameron Carnevale in 5:14
9062—-160—Jordan Dillon pin Luke Quillen in 2:40
9073—-170—Alex Canida pin Ray Barnes in :50
Team Score:
Beavercreek 58 Miamisburg 15
