Reds returning to USAF Museum

DAYTON — National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincinnati Reds organization from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 as part of the team’s annual Reds Caravan promotional tour.

Pitcher Amir Garrett; minor league catcher Tyler Stephenson; broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Jim Day; President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams; and mascot Rosie Red are scheduled to appear at the museum stop.

The visit will begin with a question and answer session, followed by an autograph session and a chance to take photos of the Reds at the museum. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 450 fans in attendance. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question and answer session.

One lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2018 Opening Day game March 29 versus the Washington Nationals.

Museum doors open at 9 a.m.

The 2018 Reds Caravan will make a total of 18 stops in five states, covering 3,800 miles.

For more information, please contact the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at 937-255-7207.

Information courtesy of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

