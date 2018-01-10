Bellbrook wins again

BELLBROOK — Jack Campbell scored 13 points, Hayden Greene added 10 and six others scored for Bellbrook as the Golden Eagles beat Monroe, 45-31, Jan. 9. Bellbrook improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division. The Golden Eagles visit Oakwood at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 for a league game in the famed Pit.

The Bellbrook reserve team won, 52-36, while the freshmen lost, 30-20.

Rams JV wins tri match

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview junior high wrestling team hosted Waynesville, Troy Christian and Xenia in a super tri match Jan. 8. In round one, Greeneview defeated Troy Christian 36-15. In the second round, Xenia defeated Waynesville 30-9. In the third round, Waynesville defeated Troy Christian 24-12. The final round was for bragging rights in Greene County as Greeneview faced Xenia. Greeneview remained perfect on the evening as they defeated Xenia by a score of 39-24. Ashtan Hendricks, Karlie Harlow, Ellie Harlow all had wins by pin on the night. Braxton Magulac also had a win. The junior high is now 4-0 in duals.

Love honored again

FAIRBORN — For a third time this year, Wright State’s Loudon Love earned Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors, conference officials announced Jan. 10.

Love, a 6-foot-10 center from Geneva, Ill., posted two double-doubles to lead the Raiders to a Michigan sweep over the weekend. He recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds at Detroit Mercy Friday night, and followed up with 25 points and 7 rebounds at Oakland on Sunday. For the two games, he went 15 of 24 from the field and eight of 11 from the free throw line. It was also the fifth time this year that a WSU player received this honor as Everett Winchester was selected twice in the first three weeks of the season.

The Raiders, 12-5 and 4-0 Horizon League, have won five straight games.

Bain Athlete of the Week

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University Yellow Jacket senior guard Patrick Bain is the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.

The 6-foot-3 product of Tipp City guided Cedarville to G-MAC road victories at Malone and Ohio Dominican. Bain finished his week in fine fashion at ODU by pouring in a career-high 35 points, 25 in the second half, during a 75-68 win. He chipped in seven assists, six rebounds, and a blocked shot. Earlier in the week, Bain totaled 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks, and a steal in an 88-75 result at Malone. Bain shot .548 from the field in the two games, made 6-of-10 three-pointers, and hit 7-of-11 free throws.

Cedarville is now 8-6 overall and 3-4 G-MAC.

Bucs Flyin’ to the Hoop, Saturday

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m. For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Greene County News

