Glory Ministries Church, located at 880 Hoop Rd. in Xenia, recently purchased and gifted the Central State University Men’s and Women’s basketball teams with basketball floor mops for the 2017-2018 Basketball Season. Pictured are Rev. Dr. Gloria Wade Dillon (front), Pastor. Right to left: trustees James and Helen Wade; and CSU employee Cedric Tolbert, with the basketball floor mops.