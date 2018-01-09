Glory Ministries Church, located at 880 Hoop Rd. in Xenia, recently purchased and gifted the Central State University Men’s and Women’s basketball teams with basketball floor mops for the 2017-2018 Basketball Season.

Pictured are Rev. Dr. Gloria Wade Dillon (front), Pastor. Right to left: trustees James and Helen Wade; and CSU employee Cedric Tolbert, with the basketball floor mops.