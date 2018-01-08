Sports Digest

Bellbrook hosts wrestling tourney

BELLBROOK —Bellbrook finished eighth and Fairborn was 10th in the 45th Annual Bellbrook Invitational Tournament Jan. 6. Chaminade Julienne won with 229 points. Bellbrook had 82.5, while Fairborn had 55.

Ben Sherrill won the 145-pound title with a 7-3 win over CJ’s Micah Marshall. Fairborn’s Gavin Murphy was second at 220, losing by fall at 2:20 to Indian Lake’s Cole Mefford. Fairborn’s Phoenix Robinson was third at 126 after beating Celina’s Jakob Poor, 8-2. Peyton Robinson of Fairborn was fourth at 138 after a 7-4 loss to Turpin’s Harry Sand. Jared Schaaf of Bellbrook was fourth at 106 after being pinned in 2:39 by Madison’s Cole Skinner, while Fairborn’s Chris Martin was fifth at 106 after a fall in 39 seconds to Hillsboro’s Bryce Stanley.

First title for XHS girls

XENIA — The Xenia High School girls bowling team won what is believed to be the first tournament title in school history, claiming the 18-team Viking Classic, Jan. 6. Caity Moody was second overall with a 645 series. Kailee Palecek was third with a 625, and Gillian Miller fourth with a 600, her first 600 series. All three made the All-Tournament Team.

Xenia’s boys were third out of 20 teams. Trace Howdyshell was third overall with a career-best 667 series and made the all-tourney team. Zane Eneix shot 623 and Cameron McPherson 609. In a Jan. 4 dual match against Butler, Eneix led Xenia with a 441 two-game series, but Butler had four bowlers roll 400 series to claim a 2,516-2,209 win. McPherson rolled a 352 series, Samuel Bahorik rolled a 343, and Howdyshell 317. James McDaniel had a 178 game and “sub bowler” tossed a 170 in the loss.

Cedarville hoops wins

CEDARVILLE — Trent Koning scored 14 points and C.J. Pahl added 12 as Cedarville beat Mechanicsburg 66-40, in boys high school basketball, Jan. 5. The Indians had an 18-11 lead after the first quarter and led 32-16 at halftime.

Carroll tops McNick

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School girls bowling team defeated Greater Catholic League opponent McNicholas 2,046-1,970, Jan. 6. Senior Camryn Joseph led the way with a 365 two game series followed by Senior Sara Dix with a 331. The Carroll Patriots will face conference opponent Roger Bacon next on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Beavers best Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Scott Thompson rolled a match-best 222-258 — 480 series to lead the Beavers to a 2.666 to 2,235 boys high school varsity bowling win over Lebanon on Jan. 4. Matthew Klingbell had the second highest two-game series of the match with a 466.

Beavercreek (4-0, 3-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East) is one of four teams in the National East (Wayne, Centerville and Fairmont are the others) who have yet to lose this season. The Beavers were in the Jan. 7 Back to School Bash in Fairfield.

Bucs Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com .

