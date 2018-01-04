Bellbrook drops Badin

BELLBROOK — Donnie Crouch scored 17 points and Hayden Greene added 15 to lead Bellbrook to a 44-41 win over Badin. Jack Campbell led the defensive effort for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 5-3 overall.

Bucs Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

