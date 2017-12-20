From Buccaneer to Bearcat

Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia senior Meechi Harris signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Cincinnati next year. Harris, a wide receiver and return specialist, had been committed to Kentucky, but de-committed earlier in the week and announced his choice Dec. 20 in the school gym. Harris said it was hard to dec-ommit but he liked the atmosphere at UC better than UK.
