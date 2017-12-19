`Creek scores 29 in loss to Elks

BEAVERCREEK — While the good news was that host Beavercreek limited its Centerville opponent to 40 points, the bad news was that the Beavers offense scored just 29, in Tuesday’s Dec. 19 home loss to the Elks.

Beavercreek led 23-21 on Braden Walther’s 3-pointer from the left wing with roughly 3:23 left to play in the third quarter, but Centerville’s Davis Mumaw responded with a three of his own just 20 seconds later to put the Elks ahead for good.

Chris Herbort launched and converted a trey from the right corner to pull the Beavers to within three points (26-29) with 6:30 left to play in the game, but that’s as close as Beavercreek would get. Centerville outscored the Beavers by an 11-3 margin the rest of the way.

Beavers coach Mark Hess looked visibly frustrated after the game.

“From what I saw, it looked like (Centerville) wanted the game more than us,” Hess said. “They made all the hustle plays. They all made the effort and energy plays. They were beating us on the boards, and beating us for loose balls. They had the expectation that they were gonna come in here and win this game, and they played that way.

“In order for us to become a good basketball team and to start winning basketball games, those are the plays we’ve gotta make.”

Beavercreek rarely got a second chance at a shot, as Centerville’s muscular Jevon Henderson or lanky 6-foot-8 Mo Njie were usually there to snare the rebounds. It didn’t help matters any that the Beavers missed at least a handful of inside layups and tip-ins that wound up rimming out.

“Offensively, we were very stagnant and we didn’t shoot well. We got some decent looks, but we just didn’t knock down those shots or make the right read,” Hess added.

Walther led Beavercreek with 11 points scored, nine of which came from 3-point scores in the second half. Joe Allessandro and Herbort scored seven points each. Jon Allessandro, who came into the game leading the Beavers with an 11.4 points per game scoring average, did not score.

“We kinda go when Jon goes,” Hess said. “I think you saw that tonight.”

Junior guard Ryan Marchal led the Elks with a game-high 12 points, and nine of those points came in the first half. Henderson was next with eight.

With the win, Centerville is now 3-2 overall, 3-1 and a half game out of first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division. Beavercreek remains winless at 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the GWOC National East.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, Dec. 22. Centerville will host co-division leading Wayne while Beavercreek will host Springboro. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Beavercreek sophomore Brayden Walther (4) lays in a score in the first half of a boys high school basketball game against visiting Centerville. Walther scored a team-high 11 points in the Dec. 19 loss to the Elks. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_BraydenWalther4.jpg Beavercreek sophomore Brayden Walther (4) lays in a score in the first half of a boys high school basketball game against visiting Centerville. Walther scored a team-high 11 points in the Dec. 19 loss to the Elks. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek sophomore Chris Herbort shoots a second-quarter jump shot in Tuesday’s Dec. 19 boys high school basketball game against visiting Centerville. The Elks defeated Beavercreek, 40-29, at the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_ChrisHerbort10.jpg Beavercreek sophomore Chris Herbort shoots a second-quarter jump shot in Tuesday’s Dec. 19 boys high school basketball game against visiting Centerville. The Elks defeated Beavercreek, 40-29, at the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek guard Yousef Saleh (3) drives the right baseline against a pair of Centerville defenders, Tuesday Dec. 19 at the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. Centerville won the Greater Western Ohio Conference battle, 40-29. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_YousefSaleh3.jpg Beavercreek guard Yousef Saleh (3) drives the right baseline against a pair of Centerville defenders, Tuesday Dec. 19 at the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. Centerville won the Greater Western Ohio Conference battle, 40-29. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

