Yellow Jackets drop double overtime thriller

CEDARVILLE — The University of Findlay Oilers scored the first eight points of the second overtime and defeated the WBCA Division II No. 22 Lady Jackets, 92-83, in a key Great Midwest Athletic Conference matchup at the Callan Athletic Center.

“Credit Findlay,” said CU coach Kari Hoffman. “They are a very good basketball team and made some great plays to finish the game. We had a gut check timeout in the third quarter and from then on we started playing aggressive and defending like we knew we could. We are proud of our players for fighting back, but we made too many mistakes at the end of regulation and both overtimes to pull it out. Shoutout to Baylee (Bennett) who found her groove and shot lights out.”

Cedarville, 8-2 overall and 3-1 G-MAC, absorbed its first conference loss while the Oilers, 9-1 and 6-0 G-MAC, escaped with its ninth consecutive win.

Despite facing a 16-point first-half deficit and leading for less than six minutes total, the Jackets still had chances to win at the end of regulation and the first overtime.

The hosts held a 78-75 lead and had the ball with less than two minutes remaining in the first extra session, but committed two turnovers and missed a jumper coming down the stretch.

At the end of regulation, UF tied the contest with 2.5 seconds to play by making two of three free throws. Regina Hochstetler’s leaning 10-foot bank shot at the buzzer spun completely around the rim before falling off.

Findlay led 20-14 after the first quarter and then scored the first 10 points of the second to build a 16-point cushion.

CU never regained the lead until Hochstetler knocked down a trey with 1:42 left in regulation to make it 70-69.

Baylee Bennett matched the school record of eight three-point baskets en route to a career-high 32 points. Hochstetler finished with 15 points and Kaitlyn Holm added 10.

Bennett made eight three-pointers last season vs. Bluefield State. Her previous career-high of 29 points came against Ursuline.

Cedarville made 12 threes for the third time this year and its .522 accuracy (23 attempts) was a season best.

Findlay’s starters scored 87 of the team’s 92 points whereas the Jacket bench netted 20 points led by Taylor Buckley with nine points and nine rebounds. The Oilers hold a 24-8 lead in the all-time series.

The team plays at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at Walsh. CU plays its final regular season road game Feb. 13 at Findlay.

Story courtesy of Cedarville University Athletics.

