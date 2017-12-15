Beavers knock off Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek outscored Lebanon, 32-18, in the first half to hand the visiting Warriors their first loss of the season, 52-35, Dec. 13 at Beavercreek High School. No individual statistics were reported for Beavercreek (5-3, 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division) plays at division foe Centerville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 for their next game. Lebanon is now 5-1 overall, 1-1 in the GWOC’s National West division.

Skyhawks wallop West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Evelyn Oktavec scored 26 points and Jodee Austin scored 10 to lead Fairborn to a lopsided 61-6 win Dec. 13 over host West Carrollton. The host Pirates were outscored 25-0 in the second half. The six-point scoring output is West Carrollton’s lowest since joining the league in 2010-‘11.

Trotwood-Madison stifles Bucs

TROTWOOD — The host Rams jumped out to a 27-1 lead after the first quarter, led 49-6 at halftime, and rolled to a 98-20 win Dec. 13 over Xenia. Trinity Morton-Nooks scored 16 points for the Buccaneers (1-6, 0-2 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South). Trotwood’s Shaiquel McGruder led the scoring with 25 points, while teammate Mercedes Woodward finished with 20.

Xenia plays next at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at winless West Carrollton.

Warner boys win again

XENIA — Ray Greene had 25 points and 11 steals to lead Warner Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team to a 59-36 win over Baker Middle School, Dec. 13. Jalin Adams had 13 points, Ayden Rose 12, Dylan Alex four, Austin Davis and Aiden Keck scored two each and Kaden Richards one. Warner plays next on Saturday Dec. 16 at Greenville.

Ram wrestlers win two

JAMESTOWN — The Greeeneview Jr High wrestling team hosted Ohio Heritage Conference members Madison Plains, Northeastern and West Liberty Salem in a Dec. 11 tri match. Due to low numbers, West Liberty and Northeastern wrestled as a combined team. Madison Plains defeated the combined team, 42-12. The Rams then took on Madison Plains and defeated them, 41-18. The Rams stayed perfect on the night as they defeated the combined team of Northeastern and West Liberty, 54-0. The Rams had a strong outing as they only lost one match and recorded 13 pins. Ellie Harlow had a 16-second pin, which was the fastest pin on the night. Ashtan Hendricks, Braxon Magulac, Adam Cline, Rylan Hurst, Hawkeye Hickman and Ellie Harlow all had two wins by pin. Karlie Harlow had a win by pin, and Payden Kibble had a technical fall for a win. The Rams will be back in action Jan. 9 when they host Waynesville and Troy Christian.

Greeneview bowling swept

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview boys and girls bowling teams lost to Wilmington, Dec. 13. The boys lost, 2,619-1,898, while the girls lost, 1,808-1,308.

In the boys match, Adam Schornak rolled games of 202 and 144 for a 346 series, while Brysten Boiser had a 122 and a 181 for a 303 series.

Anna Willingham led the Rams girls with a pair of 102 games for a 204 series. Erin Miller had the high game for Greeneview with a 110.

CU women charge past Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Kaitlyn Holm scored 19 points and Breanne Watterworth added 18 to guide WBCA Division II No. 22 Cedarville to an 83-68 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory Dec. 13 at Hillsdale.

The Yellow Jackets (8-1 overall and 3-0 G-MAC) extended their winning streak to seven in a row. CU scored the last 10 points of the first quarter, and the first five of the second, to blow out to a 25-9 lead. It was 36-20 at the intermission. The host Chargers made it interesting by closing the gap to seven late in the third period before an 18-2 explosion by the Jackets pushed the lead back to 23.

Holm dished out a team-high four assists and Watterworth hauled in eight rebounds. Regina Hochstetler netted all 13 of her points in the second half while Taylor Buckley produced a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Cedarville buried 24-of-27 free throws and held a slight 45-42 edge on the boards.

The team hosts Findlay next at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Xenia in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by current Greater Western Ohio Conference’s scoring leader Samari Curtis, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.