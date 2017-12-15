Knights defeat Jefferson

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Visiting Legacy Christian Academy jumped out to a 22-5 lead after one quarter, then shut out the Broncos in the second quarter, to lead 37-5 at the break in a Dec. 14 77-12 win.

No individual statistics were reported by LCA (9-1, 6-0 in the Metro Buckeye Conference). The Knights have a week off until they’ll participate in the 6 p.m. first round of the Clinton-Massie Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 21 in Clarksville.

WSU beats Cincinnati Christian

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team (8-2) shot well and spread the scoring as the Raiders took care of business in a 99-36 win over Cincinnati Christian, Dec. 14 on Education Day at WSU’s Nutter Center.

In the first half, defense and scoring was the key to the Raiders attack. WSU shot 60 percent from the field and outrebounded CCU 18-5 as Mackenzie Taylor led the way with five points.

In the third period, the score was 30-12 as the Raiders continued to excel on the offensive and defensive ends. The Raiders shot 53.9 percent for the game while hitting eight threes. WSU outrebounded CCU 59-22 as Dasia Evans led the Raiders with 12 boards.

The Raiders will play at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 in Nashville, Tenn. against host Belmont University.

Hillsdale over Cedarville

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale raced to a 24-point halftime lead en route to an 81-61 win over Cedarville University in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball contest, Dec. 13.

The Chargers scored the first eight points and never trailed. Despite facing a 50-26 deficit at halftime, the Yellow Jackets outscored the hosts 35-31 over the final 20 minutes. Patrick Bain scored 17 points while Grant Zawadzki added 15 for the Yellow Jackets, 6-4 and 1-2 G-MAC. Hillsdale made three more field goals than CU, but enjoyed a 17-3 advantage at the free-throw line.

The two teams meet again on Jan. 20 at Cedarville.

Nelson participates in Scout Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Central State University running back Darian Nelson will participate in the FCS Senior Scout Bowl.

Organized by the Collegiate Football Development League, the game will be held at Doug Shaw Stadium on Saturday night Dec. 16. Leading up to the game, players will have a chance to showcase their talents in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, AFL and other international leagues from around the world.

Nelson, who transferred to Central State as a junior, has shown his versatility as a runner, receiver and return man. In 17 games over a two-year span, the 5-foot-8 senior from Cincinnati has totaled 590 rushing yards while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He has recorded 31 receptions for 320 yards. Nelson has also returned 14 kicks for a total of 354 return yards.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Bucs in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

