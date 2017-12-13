Omar Ahmouda, center with Xenia High School Athletic Director Nathan Kopp (left) and Mike Reed, was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for October for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Ahmouda, a senior on the boy’s soccer team, is an excellent example of a student leader at Xenia High School. His excellence on the soccer field is accented by his leadership and hard work in the class room. His positive energy is contagious!

