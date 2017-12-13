Bellbrook tops Valley View

BELLBROOK — Donnie Crouch, Hayden Greene, and Storm Painter each scored 11 points to lead Bellbrook to a 67-51 win over Valley View, Dec. 12. Bellbrook (3-1 overall, 3-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division) jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and then put the game away with an 18-8 third quarter.

The reserve team won, 62-52, while the freshmen topped the Spartans, 41-36, in overtime.

Warriors sink Xenia

LEBANON — Xenia’s Samari Curtis scored a game-high 23 points, but host Lebanon (4-0) outscored the Buccaneers 37-34 in the second half to claim a 59-53 win, Dec. 12.

Three Warriors scored in double figures, led by Harrison Hookfin with 17. Teammates Drew Sekerak and Brendan Lamb scored 13 each.

Xenia (2-3, 2-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, South Division) is back in action Friday Dec. 15 when they’ll host division co-leading Trotwood-Madison for a 7:30 p.m. game.

`Creek falls in OT

BEAVERCREEK — Visiting Wayne outscored Beavercreek 19-12 in overtime to win, 71-64 on Dec. 12. Wayne’s Darius Quisenberry led all scorers with 32 points scored. Beavercreek was led by Jon Alessandro’s 24 points and eight rebounds. Yousef Saleh came off the bench to add 13 points for the Beavers, and starter Brayden Walther finished with 11, in the loss.

Beavercreek (0-3, 0-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East Division) next plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Lebanon.

Fairborn falls in two overtimes

RIVERSIDE — Shaunn Monroe scored a team-best 30 points while teammates K.J. Redmon and Jarod Bokekor scored nine each for Fairborn in a double-overtime 62-61 loss to Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South foe Stebbins.

No individual stats were available for for Stebbins, who outscored the Skyhawks 7-6 in the final overtime period. Fairborn (0-4, 0-2 GWOC American South) hosts West Carrollton at 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 15 for its next game.

Cedarville up to No. 22

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 22 in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, Dec. 12.

Cedarville, 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, enters the week with a six-game winning streak while leading the country in three-point field goal percentage (.450) and ranking No. 2 in overall field goal percentage (513). The Jackets’ only setback is to unanimous No. 1 and unbeaten Ashland, 79-78, on a buzzer beater at home on Nov. 11. CU and Ashland are joined by three other Midwest Region schools in the Top 25. The trio includes No. 7 Drury (Mo.), 9-1; No. 15 Michigan Tech, 10-1; and No. 17 Southern Indiana, 8-0.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Bucs in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

