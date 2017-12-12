Golden Eagles fall to Northmont

CLAYTON — Visiting Bellbrook fell behind, 16-8, after one quarter of play and couldn’t battle back in Monday’s Dec. 11, 63-56 loss to Northmont. Golden Eagle senior captains Cassidy Hofacker and Bekah Vine scored 16 points each. Northmont (3-2) was led by Makayla Cooper’s game-high 17.

Bellbrook (3-2) plays next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 13 at Carroll.

In the junior varsity game, Bellbrook claimed a 38-28 win to go 5-0 on the season. Coached by Shelby Sigman, the Golden Eagles JVs have now won 27 straight games.

Beavercreek wins over Alter

KETTERING — Beavercreek defeated Alter, 53-14, on Dec. 11. The Beavers are now 4-3 overall, while Alter remains winless at 0-5. Beavercreek will host Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 for its next game.

Knights bash Bulldogs

XENIA — Host Legacy Christian Academy charged out to a 36-10 halftime lead, then limited Yellow Springs to four points in the second half, in a Dec. 11 win. Olivia Combs led the Knights (8-1, 5-0 Metro Buckeye Conference) with 17 points, Emma Hess scored 12 and Anne Kensinger added 11 as LCA claimed a 62-14 win. No individual statistics were reported by Yellow Springs (3-4, 2-1 MBC).

Legacy plays at Jefferson Township next. That game is set for 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at Jefferson. Yellow Springs will host Miami Valley at 6 p.m. that same day.

Buc boys bowl over Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — Cameron McPherson tossed a 447 series and James McDaniel rolled a 438 to lead Xenia to a 2,237-2,165 boys high school bowling win over Tippecanoe on Dec. 11. Tipp’s James Ridgeway tossed the high two-game series of the match, with a 488.

Aviators ground Skyhawks

VANDALIA — Fairborn lost to Butler in a Dec. 11 boys high school bowling match, 2,498-2,237. No individual results were posted by Fairborn, but Vandalia’s Drew Sacks led the Aviators with a 461 two-game series.

Xenia wins over Red Devils

TIPP CITY — Kailee Palecek rolled a match-best 439 series and Caity Moody rolled a 361 in leading the Xenia High School girls bowling team to a 1,878-1,629 win over Tippecanoe on Dec. 11. Xenia (4-1 overall, 1-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South) next bowls at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at Bel-Mar Lanes against host Sidney.

Vandalia defeats Fairborn

VANDALIA — Butler claimed a 2,117 to 1,875 girls high school bowling win over Fairborn on Dec. 11. No individual results were reported by Fairborn. Jessica Sacks led the Aviators with a 448 two-game series. Fairborn (0-2, 0-1 GWOC American South) bowls next at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 against host Troy, at Troy Bowl.

Gilbert SIAC Newcomer for 5th time

ATLANTA — For the fifth consecutive week, Central State guard Takyra Gilbert has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week.

Gilbert, a transfer from Cincinnati State Community College, solidified her spot as the conference’s Newcomer of the Week as she led CSU to two lopsided victories over Bluefield State and Salem over the weekend. The 5-foot-6 guard from Hamilton averaged 21 points, 4.5 rebounds, two assists and three steals per game. She scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half of Saturday’s 80-49 victory over Bluefield State. On Sunday, Gilbert finished with 19 points as CSU claimed its eighth straight victory with a 94-52 win over Salem.

Gilbert is the only CSU player to earn five straight SIAC Newcomer of the Week honors. Gilbert leads the team with 18.5 points per game and 4.3 assists per game. CSU (9-2; 4-0) travels to play Clark Atlanta at 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 16.

Warner eighth loses

XENIA —Warner Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team lost, 45-31, to Trotwood Dec. 11. Ray Greene led Warner with nine points. Jalin Adams and Ayden Rose each had six, while Aaron Adkins added four. Dylan Alex scored three points, Aiden Kick two, and Kaden Richards one.

Greeneview, Legacy split

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview and Legacy Christian Academy split a pair of close bowling matches Dec. 11. The Greeneview boys won, 1,266-1,200, while the Legacy reserve team beat the Greeneview girls, 995-965.

In the boys match, Steven Ross had a 300 series for Greeneview, rolling games of 125 and 175. Adam Schornak had a 289 series with 128 and 161 games. Ethan Craucher had games of 176 and 154 to lead Legacy with a 330 series.

In the girls match, Greeneview’s Jackie Kasner had games of 127 and 90 for a 217, while Anna Willingham had 92 and 124 for a 216. Duncan Clough had a 261 series for Legacy.

Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

