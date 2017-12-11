CSU track & field finds success at the Findlay University

FINDLAY — The Central State University men’s and women’s track & field teams found success Dec. 9 at the Findlay Oiler Invitational.

Sophomore Juan Scott won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.05 seconds. Scott’s time currently ranks as the third fastest in the nation. Scott later teamed up with Ja’Vonte Brown, Isreal Washington and Baron Wilson to win the 1,600-meter relay with a pace of 3:24.22.

Sophomore Mysia Wallace and junior Iesha Lockhart tied for first place in the 300-meter dash with identical times of 42.73 seconds.

The CSU track & field team will return to competition Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at the Armory HBCU Battle of the Track in New York.

Full results from the meet are available at www.tfrrs.org/results/52362.html.

Story courtesy of Central State University Athletics.

