Seven area teams splash at DRAC

BEAVERCREEK — Cram 10 high school swimming and diving teams into one Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center and it would seem like a recipe for crowded chaos. But Friday night’s Oakwood Spring Meet Invitational meet went quite …. um, swimmingly!

Greene County area teams Beavercreek, Carroll, Xenia, Fairborn, Greeneview, Yellow Springs and Bellbrook were on hand, along with Wayne, Urbana and host Oakwood. Through 18 of the 22 scheduled events, which included 87 separate heats, Beavercreek recorded nine event overall wins, Carroll had five, Wayne had two, and Oakwood and Yellow Springs each had one.

Beavercreek boasted two double individual winners through those 18 events (the other four events had yet to be contested as of presstime), with Remy Stanforth claiming the fastest time in the the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.12) and in the 50-yard backstroke (31.58); and Ashtyn Gluck claiming quickest times in the 50-yard butterfly (30.53) and 50-yard freestyle (26.75).

Through those same events, Carroll had the other double winner: Francesco Brossart, who claimed quick times in the boys 100-yard backstroke (1:03.49) and the 50-yard backstroke (28.84).

Two relay events were contested in the early going. Beavercreek’s quartet of Ellie Sintz, Marissa Hayes, Gluck and Haley Romaker won the girls 200-yard Medley Relay with a time of 2:07.15, just nipping Oakwood at the finish by .07 of a second.

Carroll boys swimmers Justin Schmidt, Brossart, Travis Schmidt and Zach Merz won the boys 200-yard Medley Relay in a time of 1:54.73.

The area’s local individual winners included Tommy Otten of Beavercreek in the 50-yard butterfly (27.93), Braedan Dang of Beavercreek in the boys 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.36), Allison Gillman of Beavercreek in the girls 100-yard Individual Medley (1:13.04) David Walker of Yellow Springs in the boys 100 IM (1:07.62), `Creek’s Marissa Hayes in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.93), and Carroll 100-yard butterfly winners Eden Larkin in the girls event (1:14.60) and Travis Schmidt in the boys (1:01.96).

Xenia High School's Garrett Beam comes up for air during the boys 50-yard Butterfly event, Dec. 8 in the 10-team Oakwood Spring Meet Invitational, which was held at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center in Beavercreek. A Beavercreek High girls swimmer heads for the finish in the girls 100-yard Backstroke event early on in the Oakwood Sprint Meet Invitational, Dec. 8 at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center in Beavercreek. The Beavers' Remy Stanforth won the 100-yard backstroke event.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

