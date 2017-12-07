Northeastern tops Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Steven Ross rolled a 330 series but Northeastern beat Greeneview, 2,208-1,913 in boys bowling Dec. 6. Ross rolled games of 169 and 161 to lead the Rams, who had a 197 game in the Baker rotation.

Warner loses to WC

XENIA — Warner Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team lost to West Carrollton, 39-20 Dec. 6. Kaden Richards led the Bucs with seven points. Ray Greene added six, Ayden Rose, Aaron Adkins, and Dylan Alex two each, and Austin Davis one. Warner is at Trotwood Monday, Dec. 11.

Patriots upend McNick

CINCINNATI — Carroll trailed by two points at the half, but a strong third quarter enabled them to rally for a 49-47 win Dec. 6 over McNicholas in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed girls high school basketball game.

Julia Keller scored a team-high 20 points to go with her team-high 12 rebounds to lead the Patriots. Allie Stefanek was the other Carroll player to score in double figures with 10. No individual statistics were available for McNick.

Carroll (3-2 overall, 1-0 GCLC) next plays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Badin.

Stebbins sinks Xenia

RIVERSIDE — The visiting Xenia Buccaneers girls high school basketball team converted 22 percent of its shots from the floor and went 0-for-11 from beyond the 3-point arc in the team’s 44-24 loss to Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South divisional loss, Dec. 6 at Stebbins High.

Mackenzie Lingg led the Indians with a game-high 19-point effort. Trinity Morton-Nooks scored half of Xenia’s points in the loss. The Buccaneers (0-4, 0-1 GWOC South) will next host Lebanon for a 2:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Beavercreek wins over Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Four days after losing big to defending Division-I state champ Mount Notre Dame, Beavercreek’s girls basketball team roared out to a 12-3 first-quarter lead over visiting Springfield, to nab an eventual 55-33 win, Dec. 6 in the Ed Zink Fieldhouse at Beavercreek High.

No individual statistics were reported by Beavercreek. Mickayla Perdue led the Wildcats with 26 points scored and four steals. Beavercreek (2-3, 1-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East) will host Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 for its next game.

Bucs edge Warriors

XENIA — Caity Moody rolled a 440 two-game series, while Xenia girls high school bowling teammate Kailee Palecek had a 425, as the Buccaneers edged Lebanon by 37 pins, 2,091 to 2,054, Dec. 5 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference dual match. Both Xenia and Lebanon are now 3-1 this season.

Both teams will compete in the Greater Western Ohio Conference Preseason tournament, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Xenia falls to Lebanon

XENIA — James McDaniel led Xenia with a 443 two-game series, but the Buccaneers boys high school bowling team fell to Lebanon by an overall team score of 2,240 to 2,157. Trace Howdyshell tossed Xenia’s top game, a 235, in the Dec. 5 loss.

Both teams will compete in the Greater Western Ohio Conference Preseason tournament, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

XHS Hall of Fame

XENIA — David Adkins, Mike Anderson, Peanut Bottorff, John Cowens, Terry Hedges, Tom Hudson, Skip Smith, Paul Storey, Mark Wingard and the 1965 XHS cross country team will make up the 2017 class of the Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2017 class marks the seventh to be inducted into the Xenia Hall of Fame.

The six athletes, coach, two contributing community members and the 1965 cross country team will be recognized during the Xenia High School boys basketball game against Stebbins, set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Friday, Dec. 8 at the high school.

An induction ceremony will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Faith Community Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. The Xenia community is invited to attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 before Friday, Dec. 1 to make reservations.

Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.

