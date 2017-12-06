T-M defense too much for Fairborn

TROTWOOD — Playing a stingy, full-court defense for almost the entire game, host Trotwood-Madison was just too much for Fairborn to handle, Dec. 6 at Trotwood-Madison High School. The hosts dominated for a 72-32 win in Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South Division girls high school basketball action.

Fairborn coughed up nine turnovers and trailed 15-4 after eight minutes of play.

Ten more Skyhawks turnovers and eight more minutes later, Trotwood was in control of the game with a 36-11 halftme lead.

Unofficially, Fairborn turned the ball over 40 times for the game.

Shai McGruder led the Rams with 20 points, including her 1,000th career point that she scored on a steal with 2:31 left in the game.

Shemya Leigh finished with 14 points, Mercedes Woodward had 10, and Heaven Gooden added eight in the win.

Fairborn never did seem to get untracked, as Trotwood-Madison played in-your-face defense for all but the final couple minutes of the game.

Fairborn coach Billy Harchick was heard talking to his players in the visitor’s locker room roughly 15 minutes after the game had ended, and so he wasn’t available for comment.

Despite being hounded by the Trotwood defense throughout, Evelyn Oktavec managed to finish with a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Khala Powell (eight points), Cassidy Mustard (one), Jasmine McMoore, Sadie Smith and Mikayla Baughman (two points each) accounted for the other Skyhawk scores.

Trotwood-Madison is now 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the GWOC American South, and they’ll travel to South foe West Carrollton for their next game, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Fairborn has yet to get a win this season, and is now 0-4. They too get back into GWOC American South action for their next game. The Skyhawks will host Stebbins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Baker Middle School in Fairborn.

Fairborn’s Evelyn Oktavec (10) is triple teamed by the Trotwood-Madison defense, Wednesday Dec. 6 at Trotwood-Madison High School. Despite the constant pressure, Oktavec finished with a game-high 17 points in the 72-32 loss. Fairborn’s Evelyn Oktavec (10) is triple teamed by the Trotwood-Madison defense, Wednesday Dec. 6 at Trotwood-Madison High School. Despite the constant pressure, Oktavec finished with a game-high 17 points in the 72-32 loss. Trotwood-Madison senior forwared Shai McGruder (23) shoots over Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard in the first half of Wednesday’s Dec. 6 girls high school basketball game at Trotwood-Madison High School. McGruder recorded her 1,000th career point late in the game as the host Rams won 72.32. Trotwood-Madison senior forwared Shai McGruder (23) shoots over Fairborn’s Cassidy Mustard in the first half of Wednesday’s Dec. 6 girls high school basketball game at Trotwood-Madison High School. McGruder recorded her 1,000th career point late in the game as the host Rams won 72.32.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.