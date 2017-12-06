Mason Witt, right, shown here with Mike Reed, was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for October for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Mason, a freshman on the boy’s golf team team, finished the season with an average of 35, was a first team all-Ohio Heritage Conference selection and was the No. 1 individual qualifier in the Southwest sectional. He was the No. 2 individual qualifier in the Southwest district and finished second in the state as one of only two boys to finish under par at the state tournament. He was also selected for First team all-state. His grade-point average is a 3.746.

