Sports Digest

Bellbrook rolls over Brookville

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School girls basketball team overwhelmed Brookville, Dec. 5, in a 76-24 victory.

Eleven Golden Eagles players scored in the game. Bellbrook (2-1) led 22-6 after one quarter of play. Senior Cassidy Hofacker, playing just 16 minutes in all, scored 19 points, and senior Bekah Vine added 15. Rounding out the double-figure scorers were junior Maren Freudenschuss with 11 and sophomore Kayla Paul with 10. The Eagles return to action Saturday Dec. 9 when they’ll host Franklin. Junior varsity action starts at noon with the varsity game to follow.

Vikings edge Carroll

RIVERSIDE — Eli Ramsey and Matt Cogan finished with game-high scoring honors with 15 points each, but visiting Miamisburg claimed a 55-46 win over Carroll, Dec. 5, in a boys high school basketball game at Carroll High.

The host Patriots trailed by two points at the half (31-29), but the visiting Vikes outscored Carroll 24-17 in the second half. Carroll is now 0-2 this season. They next play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in Cincinnati against McNicholas.

Knights rally to win

DAYTON — Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Legacy Christian Academy outscored host Miami Valley 25-12 in the second half to claim a 45-42 boys high school basketball win on Dec. 5. No individual statistics were reported in the Metro Buckeye Conference game. LCA (3-0, 1-0 MBC) hosts Dayton Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 for its next game, the team’s first home contest of the season.

Yellow Springs defeats Greenon

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Bulldogs boys high school basketball team claimed an 87-63 win over Greenon on Dec. 5. No individual statistics were reported, but the Bulldogs are now 1-1 for the regular season. They will begin Metro Buckeye Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 with a game at Middletown Christian, then they follow up with another road contest at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Springfield Catholic Central.

Yellow Jackets No. 24 in hoops poll

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s women’s basketball team is ranked No. 24 in the country in the third Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll of the 2017-18 season, it was announced Dec. 6.

The Yellow Jackets, 5-1 overall, are the only Great Midwest Athletic Conference team and one of four from the Midwest Region appearing in the Top 25.

Ashland, 8-0, is the unanimous No. 1-ranked squad and earned Division II’s top billing for a record 16th consecutive time.

The Eagles handed CU its lone blemish, 79-78, winning at the buzzer Nov. 11 in the Callan Athletic Center.

Cedarville has won four straight since the Ashland setback and opens Great Midwest Athletic Conference play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday by hosting Trevecca.

It’s the first time the Lady Jackets have appeared in the poll since checking in at No. 17 in the March 10, 2015 rating.

The WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches Poll Committee is composed of one head coach from each of the 24 NCAA Division II conferences.

Scott SIAC’s Newcomer of the Week

ATLANTA — Central State forward Chris Scott has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week, it was announced Dec. 5.

A 6-foot-9 transfer from Lakeland Community College, Scott averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocls and one steal in three games last week.

Scott converted 56% of his field goal attempts, including 58% shooting from three-point range. He was nearly perfect from the free throw line, making 17 of 18 attempts. Scott leads the Marauders in scoring (17.6 ppg), field goal percentage (53.4) and three-point shooting (60%). He is second on the team in rebounding (8.1 rpg).

Scott and the Marauders (4-4; 3-1) travel to Ypsilanti, Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 9 for a 2 p.m. game against Eastern Michigan University.

Russell, Gilbert earn SIAC honors

ATLANTA — Central State swept this week’s Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards as Destinee Russell was selected Player of the Week while teammate Takyra Gilbert was tabbed Newcomer of the Week, it was announced Dec. 5.

Russell led CSU to three conference wins over Fort Valley State, Lane and LeMoyne Owen last week in which she was inserted into the starting lineup. The versatile 5-foot-9 guard from Detroit is a key component to the success of CSU’s defensive game plan as she causes multiple deflections, chases down loose balls and often is assigned to guard the opponent’s best offensive player. She is currently averaging 5.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 assists per game.

Gilbert, a transfer from Cincinnati State Community College, continues to prove that she is one of the premier scorers in the SIAC. The 5-6 guard averaged 18.6 ppg last week. She is the only CSU player to earn four straight SIAC Newcomer of the Week honors. Gilbert leads the team with 17.9 ppg and 4.8 apg.

Gilbert and Russell return to the hardwood when CSU (7-2; 4-0) goes for its seventh straight victory, at noon Saturday, Dec. 9 against Bluefield State, in Salem, W. Va.

Raiders defeat Ohio Valley

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University men’s basketball team defeated Ohio Valley, 98-68, Dec. 5 at the WSU Nutter Center to run its record to 5-4.

Jaylon Hall led Wright State with 17 points scored, Mark Hughes, Loudon Love and Grant Benzinger each scored 16, and Everett Winchester scored 14.

The Raiders’ 98 points were the most they’d scored since Jan. 20 of last season when they scored 106 against Detroit Mercy. Wright State will host Kent State at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Bernard sets fast mark in 300

TIFFIN — Cedarville got an early start to the men’s indoor track & field season by returning to the Tiffin Alumni Open Dec. 2. The meet inside the Heminger Center was non-scoring.

Josiah Bernard finished fourth in the 300 meters in 36.76 seconds – the third-fastest mark in school history. Wade Kyser took sixth in 37.49. Samuel Harper was a winner in the 800 meters in 2:08.65 while Tommy Ansiel made his collegiate debut in the pole vault by clearing 4.57 meters for fifth place. Joshua Adkins was fifth in the high jump (1.79m) and Bryan Perschbacher was sixth in the 500 meters in 1:10.11.

The team will play 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Hillsdale Conference Crossover in Hillsdale, Mich.

Yellow Jackets begin indoor

TIFFIN — Samantha Bernard and Hanah Johnson both posted Yellow Jacket top-10 marks during the Cedarville University women’s team indoor track & field opener Dec. 2 at the Tiffin Alumni Open. The meet inside the Heminger Center was non-scoring.

Johnson finished fourth in the 500 meters in 1:21.49 – the fifth-fastest time in the rare event in school history. Bernard came in fourth in the 60-meter dash in 7.93 seconds which ranks No. 9 all-time at Cedarville. Bethany Putnam was the runner-up in the 800 meters in 2:32.22. In the field events, Madeline Barnes placed fifth in the pole vault (3.42 meters) and Mariah Cruise was eighth in the shot put (11.90m).

XHS Hall of Fame fun this weekend

XENIA — David Adkins, Mike Anderson, Peanut Bottorff, John Cowens, Terry Hedges, Tom Hudson, Skip Smith, Paul Storey, Mark Wingard and the 1965 XHS cross country team will make up the 2017 class of the Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2017 class marks the seventh to be inducted into the Xenia Hall of Fame.

The six athletes, coach, two contributing community members and the 1965 cross country team will be recognized during the Xenia High School boys basketball game against Stebbins, set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Friday, Dec. 8 at the high school.

An induction ceremony will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Faith Community Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. The Xenia community is invited to attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 to make reservations.

Bucs Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.