Two Jamestown teams win FB titles

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Football bantam and fifth grade teams won the recently held Western Ohio Junior Football Conference championships.

The bantam Rams (first and second grades) capped a 13-0 season by beating Kettering, 10-0, in the championship game Nov. 19 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. The Rams outscored opponents 234-56 and posted seven shutouts. The Rams gave up just 12 points in their final eight games.

Team members were Landen McNeal, Brody Bottorff, Trevor Ellis, Brant Knauff, Chase Muterspaw, Sammy Brown, Owen Neece, Robert McBride, Carson Moore, Landen Terrill, Ian Lougeman, Aiden Shultz, Joe Horvath, Josiah Dickerson, Brayden Hackworth, Owen McDonald, Connor Bogan, Lane Davis, Brenden Bush, Bryson Lovin, Trentyn Ison, Colten Leeds and Kayden Calhoun.

Coaches were Nick Bottorff, Josh Brown, Bill Knauff, Josh Moore and Josh Neece.

Cheerleaders were Sophia Baldwin, Jordan Beasley, Charley Cox, Makynnli Cummings, Raegan Hart, Kendall Hauprich, Peyton Hodges, Kylee Hughes, Paisley Ison, Reese Leaming, Aoife Leonard, Abigail Leslie, Isabella Link, Reagan Montgomery, Bella Neville, Lillian Reichley, Madelyn Schlater, Aida Semelsberger, Natalie Stewart and Skylar Vantress.

Cheer coaches were Heather Coates, Rebecca Leaming, Kim Leonard and Karen Reichley.

The fifth grade team also went 13-0 and beat Springboro, 36-12, in the WOJFC championship game. The Rams outscored their opponents 327-18 and posted 11 shutouts. They didn’t give up a point until the 10th game.

Team members were Andrew Burkett, Joey Giannobile, Evan Mollett, Alex Horney, Gavin Henry, Alexander Esau, Blake Midlam, Christian McBride, Chase Walker, Kampbell Newman, Will Grooms, Sean Leonard, Tigabu Upchurch, Cooper Payton, Eli Marvin, Bronson Bocook, Weston Saunders, Terrell Robinson and Otis Boyette.

Coaches were Brian Payton, Steve Horney, Josh Miller, Nathaniel Newman, Logan Test and Josh Walker.

Cheerleaders were Kylie Cavender, Chrislynn Joseph, Chloe Kall, Annabelle Neece, Alaine Newman, Brianna Pettit and Brooke Sharpe.

Cheer coaches were Heather and Lily Culbreath.

Submitted photos The Jamestown Youth Football bantam team. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_IMG_0051.jpg Submitted photos The Jamestown Youth Football bantam team. The Jamestown Youth Football fifth grade team. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_IMG_0052.jpg The Jamestown Youth Football fifth grade team. The Jamestown Youth Football fifth grade cheerleaders. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_IMG_0054.jpg The Jamestown Youth Football fifth grade cheerleaders. The Jamestown Youth Football bantam cheerleaders. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_IMG_0055.jpg The Jamestown Youth Football bantam cheerleaders.

Greene County News

Greene County News report compiled by Scott Halasz.

